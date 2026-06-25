17 injured as car rams through crowd celebrating World Cup win in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico | Video

A vehicle struck multiple people at a gathering in Mexico’s popular tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas following the country's victory in its final FIFA World Cup group stage match against the Czech Republic on Wednesday night, injuring at least 17 people.

An unverified video has circulated on social media showing a car ramming a crowd. (X video grab)

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Los Cabos' city hall said in a statement that the reason for the vehicle ramming into the crowd is yet to be ascertained.

"According to preliminary information, the vehicle was surrounded by a group of people and, for reasons to be determined by the competent authority, drove through the crowd, injuring several people," the city hall statement said.

The Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection said 17 people, including the driver, were injured and being treated in local hospitals.

An unverified video has circulated on social media showing a car ramming a crowd. Hindustan Times has not independently verified its authenticity.

What the visuals show

Stills and footage of the incident in Mexican local media and shared on social media appear to show a black car accelerating forward into a crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} It then shows the car crashing into what appears to be a barrier, and part of the crowd rushing over to the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It then shows the car crashing into what appears to be a barrier, and part of the crowd rushing over to the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the video circulating on X, people in the crowd appear to surround the car moments before it accelerates, and some even hit their hands against its bonnet.

It also looks like some threw drinks at the vehicle. As the car tried to push through the crowd, many could be seen scrambling to get out of its path, with some falling to the ground around it.

HT couldn't independently verify the veracity of the visuals. These visuals can be disturbing to watch for some. Viewers discretion is advised.

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According to a statement from the Los Cabos City Council carried by Newsweek, the incident occurred at around 9.05pm on Wednesday evening on Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard, in the tourist area of Cabo St. Luke.

The council said that the driver of the vehicle was "surrounded by people obstructing the passage and exerted physical pressure on his unit, performed an unseasonal acceleration manoeuvre, causing several pedestrians to be run over."

The council also advised citizens to be cautious during public rallies, and to "heed the directions of the authority and avoid behaviours that endanger their own physical integrity and those of others."

Mexican Football Federation expresses solidarity

In a statement on X, the Mexican Football Federation expressed solidarity with the victims and wished them a speedy recovery.

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"The Mexican Football Federation deeply regrets the incident that occurred tonight in Los Cabos during the celebrations of fans for the victory of the Mexican National Team. We express our solidarity with the affected people and their families, and wish those who were injured a speedy recovery. We trust that the relevant authorities will clarify what happened and determine the corresponding responsibilities," the statement read.