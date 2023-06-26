Innovator or rule-breaker: was OceanGate CEO's disregard for safety the real reason behind Titan sub mishap?

New information has surfaced about the reckless behavior and disregard for safety exhibited by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. According to CBS, a video interview from 2021 reveals Rush's audacious mindset where he expressed a desire to be remembered as an innovator and boasted about breaking rules, quoting General Douglas MacArthur's statement that "you're remembered for the rules you break." Rush claimed that he had broken rules with logic and engineering expertise behind him, even discussing his unconventional choice of carbon fiber and titanium materials for the sub's construction.

OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush(AP)

Rush acknowledged that using carbon fiber and titanium violated standard practices, but he believed that selectively breaking rules could bring value to society and innovation. He also admitted the difficulty in testing and understanding the behavior of carbon fiber under extreme pressure, emphasizing the need for further research.

It has been revealed that Rush was warned about the risks he was taking. The BBC obtained emails from deepsea submersible expert Rob McCallum, who pleaded with Rush to delay using the Titan until it was thoroughly tested and independently classified. Rush's response, however, was dismissive, accusing industry players of using safety arguments to hinder innovation. McCallum's warnings were ignored, and OceanGate's lawyers even threatened legal action against him, causing the email exchange to cease.

McCallum's concerns were well-founded, as he warned Rush about the dangerous dynamic he was creating and compared his approach to the infamous belief in the unsinkability of the Titanic. Rush's response was defensive, claiming that cries of potential harm were baseless and insulting.

Tragically, Rush's negligence and refusal to heed warnings have resulted in a devastating outcome. Five lives, including his own, have been lost in the submersible disaster. Questions arise as to why Rush did not undertake the perilous journey alone, sparing the families of the victims from enduring such heartbreaking losses.

The recent exposure of Rush's irresponsible conduct and complete disregard for safety protocols has tarnished OceanGate's reputation and sparked doubts about their dedication to the safety of their staff and travelers. As authorities delve deeper into the incident, it becomes crucial to hold those responsible accountable and implement preventive measures to avert similar tragedies down the line.

