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Inside $500 mn Russian superyacht with a helipad, submarine that just crossed choked Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the heart of the US-Iran conflict, which is currently observing a fragile temporary ceasefire.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:31 am IST
Edited by Nayanika Sengupta
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A Russian billionaire's superyacht — Nord — reportedly sailed through the deadlocked Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, becoming one of the very few vessels to transit through the key waterway through which a fifth of world's oil and gas needs travel.

The 465-foot superyacht "Nord", linked to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov is seen docked, in Hong Kong, China October 7, 2022.(REUTERS)

The Hormuz strait has been at the heart of the US-Iran conflict, which is currently observing a fragile temporary ceasefire, with the American-Israeli strikes on February 28 making Tehran — with the use of its geographical advantage — choke it in retaliation to the attacks. Track Iran war April 28 news here

About Nord, the $500 million superyacht

The superyacht is linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, a steel magnate, Reuters reported on Monday, adding that it is not clear how the multi-deck pleasure vessel gained permission to use the route.

A 142-meter (465-foot) yacht worth over $500 million, Nord left a Dubai marina at around 1400 GMT on Friday, crossed the strait on Saturday morning, and reached Muscat early on Sunday, according to data on the MarineTraffic platform, cited in the Reuters report.

The 465-foot superyacht "Nord", linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov is seen in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2022. (REUTERS)

A representative of Mordashov declined to comment on Monday.

Just a few, mainly merchant vessels, have been managing to pass daily through the Strait of Hormuz at the entrance to the Gulf as the US and Iran maintain the delicate ceasefire. This represents a fraction of the average 125 to 140 daily passages before the Iran war began on February 28, according to the Reuters report.

In a countermeasure, the US has imposed a blockade of Iranian ports.

Russia and Iran are longstanding allies who have made their ties stronger in recent years, including via a 2025 treaty that strengthened intelligence and security cooperation.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi landed in Russia to meet President Putin on Monday after discussions with mediators in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend.

Mordashov was among a number of Russians sanctioned by the United States and European Union after Russia's invasion of Ukraine for their links to Putin.

 
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Home / World News / Inside $500 mn Russian superyacht with a helipad, submarine that just crossed choked Strait of Hormuz
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