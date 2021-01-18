IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Insider attack threat looming on Biden inauguration: What do we know so far
Airmen and soldiers from the Alaska National Guard prepare to depart from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to assist with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington.(AP)
Airmen and soldiers from the Alaska National Guard prepare to depart from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to assist with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden in Washington.(AP)
world news

Insider attack threat looming on Biden inauguration: What do we know so far

The FBI has been screening National Guard troops entering Washington to thwart any threat of insider attack during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:50 PM IST

While the US department of homeland security implemented a security lockdown in downtown Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, the threat of an insider attack has prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to screen all the 25,000 National Guard troops entering the capital in order to thwart any danger looming over the event.

FBI director Christopher Wray had earlier highlighted the potential threats from armed individuals in close proximity to government buildings and officials, but the massive undertaking by US defence officials on the possible threat from service members now reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped the US capital.

What do we know so far?

In the aftermath of the Capitol riots and online chatter on far-right groups over armed protests, law enforcement agencies have been reportedly taking extra precaution for Biden’s inauguration week. During a briefing on internal security last Friday, the FBI director had said that the agency is tracking calls for potential armed protests and activity leading up to the inauguration. “If we find that an individual poses a violent threat, then we and our partners will take advantage of every lawful authority and method we’ve got to disrupt any attempt or attack,” Wray told the briefing.

Watch | Biden swearing-in: Security beefed up at statehouses in US amid small protests

Around 25,000 members of the National Guard from across the United States have started entering Washington to secure the inaugural event scheduled for January 20, which is at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugurals. US army secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Associated Press on Sunday that he has warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks. “We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by the news agency.

However, McCarthy said that he has not seen any evidence of threats, so far, and officials vetting the security personnel hadn’t flagged any issues, adding that National Guard members also receiving training on how to identify the threat of potential insider attack. General Daniel R Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, reportedly said that there are good processes in place to identify any such potential threats.

“If there’s any indication that any of our soldiers or airmen are expressing things that are extremist views, it’s either handed over to law enforcement or dealt with the chain of command immediately,” Hokanson was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states joe biden

Related Stories

Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

Biden swearing-in: Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
world news

Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
With the coronavirus raging, unemployment claims soaring and partisan divisions sharpening, Biden faces a fraught moment as he prepares to deliver a speech that aides say he wants to use to “call Americans to unity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
This comes after the Nepal Government approved the emergency use of the 'Covishield' vaccine last week, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington: High level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_18_2021_000208B)(AP)
Washington: High level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. AP/PTI Photo(AP01_18_2021_000208B)(AP)
world news

US Capitol police order lockdown during inauguration rehearsal after nearby fire

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Four law enforcement officials said that there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
world news

US Capitol temporarily shut down, reports Reuters citing US Secret Service

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • US Capitol temporarily shut down, reports Reuters citing US Secret Service
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
world news

Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided that Parliament will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday only, following the Covid-19 cases reported last week, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Singh does not have a criminal record. She also said it was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood said Singh does not have a criminal record. She also said it was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Man arrested after allegedly hiding 3 months at Chicago airport due to Covid-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Aditya Singh, 36, is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Western countries may consider targeted sanctions on Russian individuals deemed to have been involved in Navalny's arrest and any decision to jail him.(AFP)
Western countries may consider targeted sanctions on Russian individuals deemed to have been involved in Navalny's arrest and any decision to jail him.(AFP)
world news

How might EU react after Russia arrests opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Here are some of the measures which the EU might consider taking, based on proposals mooted in previous cases when the West considered sanctions against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American Hassan Joseph feeds his camel, Victoria before its participation in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
American Hassan Joseph feeds his camel, Victoria before its participation in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
world news

Man hospitalised in Germany after camel bites him in face

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Police characterised the injuries as “serious” and said the man was being treated in a local hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds a placard reading "For Navalny!" as people, including supporters of Alexei Navalny, gather outside a police station where the Russian opposition leader is being held following his detention, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov(REUTERS)
A man holds a placard reading "For Navalny!" as people, including supporters of Alexei Navalny, gather outside a police station where the Russian opposition leader is being held following his detention, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov(REUTERS)
world news

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urges Russians to take to streets

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:03 PM IST
The United Nations and Western nations told Russia to immediately free the opposition politician.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit on the plane on a flight to Moscow, at the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit on the plane on a flight to Moscow, at the Airport Berlin Brandenburg in Schoenefeld, Germany.(AP)
world news

Russian judge orders to jail Kremlin critic Navalny for 30 days: Spokesperson

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on Sunday after flying home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

Started process of appointing Turkey representative after new law, says Facebook

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Turkey's new social media law allows authorities to remove content from platforms, rather than blocking access as they did in the past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The draft policy paper comes amid an increase in infections that has forced EU governments to prolong recession-inducing lockdowns.(AP)
The draft policy paper comes amid an increase in infections that has forced EU governments to prolong recession-inducing lockdowns.(AP)
world news

EU to push member states to target vaccinating 70% of population by summer

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST
The European Commission will also vow to agree with member states by the end of this month on a protocol for vaccination certificates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Northern Sea Route, stretching more than 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) between the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait, is the shortest passage between Europe and Asia.(Bloomberg)
The Northern Sea Route, stretching more than 3,000 nautical miles (5,556 kilometers) between the Barents Sea and the Bering Strait, is the shortest passage between Europe and Asia.(Bloomberg)
world news

Russia prepares earliest-ever Arctic LNG shipment to Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:38 PM IST
The exact timing of the LNG shipment will depend on the thickness of the ice and weather conditions, said the officials, who asked not to be identified as the schedule is not public or finalized.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sun sets as a man cycles home at the end of the day in Harare, Zimbabwe, (AP)
The sun sets as a man cycles home at the end of the day in Harare, Zimbabwe, (AP)
world news

Zimbabwe banks shut 17% of branches as virus drives digitization

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:35 PM IST
While banking is deemed an essential service and is exempt from a total shutdown, lenders have opted to downscale to minimize infection risks. The companies rotate half their branch staff every two weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP