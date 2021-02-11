Instagram bans vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

Photosharing platform Instagram, owned by Facebook Inc, has removed the account of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for posting misleading information about Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Kennedy, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.

The company permanently removed the account "for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," the Journal said citing an Instagram spokeswoman.

Kennedy, a lawyer and environmentalist, is the son of the late former US Senator, US Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.