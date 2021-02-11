Home / World News / Instagram bans vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Kennedy, the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, and his representatives could not immediately be reached for a comment. Facebook and Instagram did not respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr is a lawyer and environmentalist, is the son of the late former US Senator, US Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.(Twitter)

Photosharing platform Instagram, owned by Facebook Inc, has removed the account of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for posting misleading information about Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The company permanently removed the account "for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines," the Journal said citing an Instagram spokeswoman.

Kennedy, a lawyer and environmentalist, is the son of the late former US Senator, US Attorney General and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.

