Instagram insult to Hindu holy day costs Swiss tourist 1 year behind bars in Bali

A Swiss tourist has been sentenced to one year in prison in Bali for mocking the sacred Hindu Day of Silence, after posting videos on Instagram showing himself breaking the observance and using expletives against the tradition.

Luzian Andrin Zgraggen was sentenced to one year in prison for insulting a Hindu religious day while on holiday in Bali. (AFP)

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Luzian Andrin Zgraggen, 26, was found guilty by the Denpasar District Court of violating Indonesia’s new criminal code. The court said he posted the messages even after staff at the villa where he was staying had informed him about the restrictions in place during Nyepi.

Zgraggen was sentenced to one year in prison, a spokesperson for the court in Denpasar said, according to news agency AFP.

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The offence carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison under Indonesian law. However, the court took into account his young age and good behaviour and reduced the sentence to one year.

What is 'Nyepi'?

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{{^usCountry}} Nyepi is a sacred Hindu day observed annually in Bali and marks the Balinese New Year. For 24 hours, the Hindu-majority island largely comes to a standstill, with residents and visitors required to remain indoors and maintain silence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nyepi is a sacred Hindu day observed annually in Bali and marks the Balinese New Year. For 24 hours, the Hindu-majority island largely comes to a standstill, with residents and visitors required to remain indoors and maintain silence. {{/usCountry}}

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Work, travel, public entertainment and even electricity use are restricted during the observance. Bali’s airport also shuts down, while internet access is switched off as part of the restrictions. The rules apply to everyone, regardless of religion or nationality.

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What did the Swiss tourist do?

Zgraggen posted videos on Instagram during Nyepi in which he showed himself walking to a beach despite the restrictions. In one video, he described the tradition as “crazy” and used an expletive while referring to Nyepi.

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The posts were widely shared on social media and triggered outrage among Balinese residents. Authorities later tracked him down and arrested him at a villa in Legian, a popular tourist area near Kuta Beach.

During his trial, which began in June, Zgraggen said he had not intended to insult the Hindu holiday or the Balinese people. He said he had made the posts while hungry and frustrated because he could not get food during the shutdown, and claimed he had not fully understood the extent of the restrictions.

“I deeply regret what I did, I apologize to the Balinese people,” Zgraggen said in his defence plea.

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Swiss authorities providing consular support

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Swiss authorities said in a statement, according to AFP, that they are in contact with the competent authorities and are providing support to Zgraggen as part of consular protection.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said consular services provided to Swiss citizens imprisoned abroad include informing them about “the possibility of a transfer to Switzerland” and verifying that they are being held in dignified conditions.

“In its general information for travellers, the FDFA (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) emphasises in particular the need to respect local laws as well as religious and cultural customs. The travel advice for Indonesia also mentions this point,” the statement added.

Other foreign nationals arrested in Indonesia

In March, authorities on the island arrested two French nationals and an Italian citizen for allegedly producing and distributing pornography, which is prohibited in Indonesia.

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Last month, authorities barred two Dutch citizens from ever returning to the country over their alleged role in organising a running event exclusively for foreigners.

While foreign and domestic tourists have previously been detained for violating Nyepi restrictions, such cases have generally been resolved without prosecution, according to AP.

(With AFP and AP inputs)