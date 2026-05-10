Intel’s Apple-polished comeback

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The poet T.S. Eliot famously wrote that “April is the cruelest month.” Not for Intel. And May has been even better.The once-beleaguered chipmaker capped off Friday with a huge stock-market run-up after we reported that it had signed up Apple as its newest customer. In the last month, Intel’s shares have more than doubled to an all-time high.

Nine months ago, the chip giant was so down on its luck that the Trump administration swooped in with a rescue package, converting nearly $9 billion in grants into equity and making the U.S. Treasury Intel’s biggest shareholder.

With the government’s backing—and with a lot of help from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Trump himself—it’s set to supply chips to Nvidia, SpaceX and Apple. Demand for its data-center CPUs has surged in recent months due to the proliferation of AI agents.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has now made serious progress on his turnaround effort, and the wind is at Intel’s back in a way it hasn’t been for years.

There’s plenty of execution risk ahead, but if Tan can keep signing up customers for Intel’s contract manufacturing business, churn out high-quality silicon wafers and keep the momentum going in its CPU business, the future could be bright for shareholders—including American taxpayers.

—Robbie Whelan is a tech reporter based in Los Angeles.