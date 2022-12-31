Iran protester's forced confession, death sentence, hunger strike and a U-turn

Iran’s Supreme Court accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property during anti-government demonstrations, Reuters reported. Iran's court sent his case back for review, the report added.

Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on October 4, and sentenced to death two months later on the charge of “waging war against God”. He was allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting a rubbish bin on fire, Reuters reported.

Although, Noor Mohammadzadeh rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess to his guilt. He also went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.

This comes as Iran has already executed two people involved in the protests that have gripped the country since September following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran's controversial morality police enforcing the country's strict dress code for women.

Earlier, Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others aiming to intimidate protesters. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have blamed Iran's foreign enemies and their agents for orchestrating the disturbances.

“The Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, one of the accused in the recent riots. His case has been sent to the same branch of the Revolutionary Court for review,” the judiciary’s Mizan news agency said.

Iran hanged two protesters earlier this month: Mohsen Shekari, 23 and Majid Reza Rahnavard, 23.

