Lawyers of several jailed activists, journalists arrested in Iran: Report

Iranian authorities have arrested the lawyer of the two journalists jailed for covering Mahsa Amini's death and the protests that followed, an Iranian newspaper said. Ham Mihan newspaper said, “Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, the lawyer for several activists and journalists, has been detained” adding that his lawyer said that he didn't receive a summon and is unaware of the charges under which he has been arrested.

The two female journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi were detained for covering Mahsa Amini's death and protests. Niloufar Hamedi who works at Shargh, was detained on September 20 after she went to the hospital where Mahsa Amini was admitted, it was reported while Elaheh Mohammadi was taken into custody on September 29 after the journalist travelled to Mahsa Amini's hometown to report on her funeral.

Both journalists were charged with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security. However, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based media watchdog, demanded the immediate release of the journalists.

Meanwhile, Iran arrested a prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the anti-hijab protests. Taraneh Alidoosti had condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who was killed in December in the first known execution linked to the protests, according to CNN.

Following Mohsen Shekari's execution, Taraneh Alidoosti had said in a social media post, "Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants," adding that "every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity." Taraneh Alidoosti has featured in the 2016 Oscar-winning movie, "The Salesman" and has starred in various popular Iranian TV shows.

"Some celebrities make claims without evidence and publish provocations and have been thus arrested," Fars news agency said.

