Iran closes French institute to protest cartoons on supreme leader Khamenei

Iran announced Thursday the closure of a Tehran-based French research institute in protest against cartoons of the Islamic republic's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Joe Biden says ‘worried’ on China's Covid handling: 'They're very sensitive…'

"In reviewing cultural relations with France and examining the possibility of continuing French cultural activities in Iran, the ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON