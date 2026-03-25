Iran doubles down on 'no talks with US' as Pakistan hands over Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan

Iran has once again contradicted US President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran and Washington held “productive talks”. Iran's ambassador to Pakistan on Wednesday has stated that no talk - direct or indirect - have been held between the US and Iran. On Wednesday, Iranian officials told Reuters that they have received Donald Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan for the Iran war.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has stepped up as a mediator in the ongoing conflict after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to host talks between Tehran and Washington in order to bring an end to the ongoing war.

Iranian envoy denies talks with US "Based on my information, contrary to Trump's claim, no direct or indirect negotiations have taken place between the two countries so far," Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan was quoted as saying by IRNA.

The envoy added that “friendly countries seek to lay the ground for dialogue between Tehran and Washington, which we hope will be fruitful in ending this imposed war,” referring to Pakistan's proposal.

Moghadam further reiterated Iran's stance, which is that the US needs to extend the hand of talks and truce since it launched an attack while the two countries were negotiating.

“The current war is the result of America's betrayal of the negotiations,” the envoy was quoted as saying.

Pakistan delivers Trump's 15-point plan to Iran On Wednesday, Iranian officials told Reuters that they have received Donald Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan for the Iran war.

As per AP, two officials from Pakistan, which delivered the plan to Iran said that the 15-point proposal broadly addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iranians officials told Reuters that while they have received a plan from Pakistan, it was not made immediately clear if this was another proposal or the 15-point peace plan.

Sources also told Reuters that Turkey is also emerging as a key mediator and Istanbul could also be a possible venue for talks between the US and Iran.

What is Trump's 15-point plan? While the full details of the plan are have not been made public, reports have cited officials as saying that the proposal focuses around Iran's ballistic and nuclear programmes.

As per Israel's Channel 12 report, conditions set forth by Trump include a month of ceasefire, halting uranium enrichment, transferring stockpile of enriched uranium to the IAEA, withdrawing its regional proxy activities, ending support for allied groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis and more.

In return for this, the US has offered lifting sanctions on Iran, support for a civilian nuclear programme and removal of "snapback" sanctions.