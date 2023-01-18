Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits northwestern Iran

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Iran on Wednesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake's epicentre was close to the town of Khoy in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan.

Iranian media have not reported any casualties yet.

Major geological faultlines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

