Iran executes 4 over spying for Israel; had weapons, paid in crypto: Report

Iranian authorities executed four people on Sunday accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, Associated Press reported quoting state-run IRNA news agency.

IRNA said the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency and said that the members had stolen and destroyed private and public property, kidnapped individuals and interrogated them.

The report said the alleged spies had weapons and received wages from Mossad in the form of cryptocurrency.

Iran and Israel have long accused each other of spying. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran denies it is seeking such weapons and has vowed a harsh response to any Israeli aggression.

In January, Israel said it had broken up an Iranian spy ring that recruited Israeli women via social media to photograph sensitive sites, gather intelligence and encourage their sons to join Israeli military intelligence.

In July, Iran said it arrested members of an armed group linked to Mossad after they sneaked into Iran from across its western border.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail