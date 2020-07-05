e-paper
Home / World News / Iran files lawsuit against United States over sanctions amid Covid-19 fight

Iran files lawsuit against United States over sanctions amid Covid-19 fight

US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and reimposed heavy sanctions against Iran.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 04:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tehran
The continuous US sanctions against Iran at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic are an indication of “inhuman” move and against human rights, Joneidi was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily.(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

The continuous US sanctions against Iran at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic are an indication of “inhuman” move and against human rights, Joneidi was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily.

The official made the remarks during a visit to the Pasteur Institute in the capital Tehran.

US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and reimposed heavy sanctions against Iran.

