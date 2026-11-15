Iran foreign minister Abbas Aragchi to visit Muscat, hold talks with Omani counterpart
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will hold talks with his Omani counterpart during his Muscat visit on Tuesday.
Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Oman’s Muscat on Tuesday. He will hold talks with his Omani counterpart, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, citing foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghae.
Araghchi had earlier described the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, facilitated by Qatar, as “very intense”, The Jerusalem Post reported. However, the discussions, which continued over several days, failed to produce any major breakthrough or bring the two sides closer to an agreement.
Speaking to IRNA, the Iranian foreign minister said the continuation of diplomatic engagement would hinge on Washington’s “political rationality”. He also cautioned that Iran would respond forcefully if the US launched fresh military action against the country.
Araghchi warns US of ‘rain down hell’ response
Last week, Araghchi gave an interview with state media where he put pressure on the US to accept Tehran's demands in the ongoing peace talks.
He followed it up with a post on X saying that their proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days, if the US ends the conflict "on all fronts," still stands. He reiterated the adverse impact of the Iran war on the Republicans midterm results and urged the White House to accept its proposals. If not, Araghchi warned Iran will “rain down hell.”
"American voters have made their choice," Abbas Araghchi wrote. "Time for the White House to make its own. Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results.
“Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”
ALSO READ: Iran war ‘foolhardy’, any deal will have to give Tehran something on Hormuz: Former US State Secretary Antony Blinken at HTLS
US midterm results have stalled US Iran talks, Araghchi said
Abbas Araghchi earlier told state media IRNA that there has been no progress made by mediators trying to negotiate a deal between Washington and Tehran since the results of the midterm elections came out.
"We now have to see how long it will take for them to digest these (election) results, in order to determine how we are going to move forward," Abbas Araghchi said. "For the past few days, there has been no more travel (by mediators), and the reason for this is the shock that the election results in the United States have caused to everyone," he added.
ALSO READ: Trump shifts JD Vance's focus from Iran peace talks to domestic corruption: ‘We don't need a deal’
Araghchi further explained in the interview that the deal depends on "how much political rationality prevails on the American side and whether there is a will to take the wise path of diplomacy or, as in previous instances, to drag the situation toward aggression and military operations."
The top diplomat added that Iran is not ruling out "any possibility regarding the outbreak of war, and we are prepared for all scenarios."
"We have upgraded our weaponry, addressed our vulnerabilities, and tested new arms; our forces are at the highest level of readiness," Araghchi said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More