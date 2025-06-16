Iran hangs ‘Mossad agent’ amid intensifying conflict with Israel

Iran's judiciary said Monday it hanged a man arrested in 2023 and convicted of being a spy for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, as fighting raged between the two foes. A poster displaying the portraits of Iranian military generals and nuclear scientists, killed in Israel's attack early on June 13, hangs from a lamppost in Tehran on June 14, 2025. (AFP)

“Esmaeil Fekri, a Mossad agent convicted of the capital offences of 'corruption on Earth' and 'moharebeh' (waging war against God) was hanged after going through the full process of criminalw procedure,” the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said.

Mizan said the execution was carried out after all legal procedures were completed and the verdict was upheld by the supreme court.

On Sunday, Iranian media reported that police in Alborz province, west of Tehran, had arrested two people suspected of links to Mossad.

Later on the same day, Israel said it had arrested two citizens suspected of working for Iran's intelligence services.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel on Friday launched a surprise attack it says is targeting Iran's nuclear and military facilities.

So far it has killed at least 224 people in the Islamic republic, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Iran has retaliated with barrages of drone and missiles that have killed at least 24 people in Israel, according to the latest figures from the prime minister's office.

Iran does not recognise Israel and has long accused it of carrying out sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities, as well as assassinating its scientists.