Iran has lost its fear of war

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Iran is newly confident in its capabilities, but they are limited. Hormuz is already closed, and Mr Trump seems not to care so long as oil prices do not go much above $100 a barrel. Iran cannot resume widespread attacks on its Gulf neighbours without ending the ceasefire. Lobbing missiles at Israel is a poor deterrent. What looks like confidence can also seem like desperation: a regime more willing to take risks not because it is stronger, but because it has less to lose.

Mr Trump sounded furious in a social-media post the next day: Iran had “taken too long to negotiate a deal” and would “have to pay the price”. That night he ordered another round of strikes on military targets. This is a dangerous cycle. Iran may want to show that the impasse will have costs for America, but the loss of a single helicopter was not enough to sway Mr Trump’s negotiating position. Conversely, if the pilots had been killed, he might have felt compelled to resume all-out war.

On June 9th it downed an American Apache helicopter over the strait. Mr Trump decided to retaliate by bombing Iran’s air defences (though those defences were “100% annihilated” earlier in the war). Iran subsequently attacked—again—American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The regime has had more luck with changing the behaviour of America. Closing the Strait of Hormuz and firing thousands of missiles and drones at Gulf states helped persuade Mr Trump to accept a ceasefire in April. Since it took hold, Iran has been walking a tightrope. It wants to show enough resolve that Mr Trump makes further concessions towards a deal, but not so much that he drops diplomacy entirely.

This was a lousy scorecard for Iran. Not only did it fail to deter Israel, it ended up suffering more damage than the country it sought to deter. For a time, Mr Trump may restrain (though not halt) Israel’s war in Lebanon. But if the current limbo drags on, Iran may face an uncomfortable choice between escalating its attacks on Israel, thus risking the truce, or allowing Israel to continue chipping away at Hizbullah.

Iran warned Israel that any attack on Beirut would trigger a response. Israel was not deterred: it bombed the Lebanese capital anyway. Iran then made good on its threats, but the barrages of ballistic missiles it fired at Israel failed to cause serious damage. That may have been a deliberate choice, since a destructive attack could have ended the ceasefire entirely. Regardless, Israel’s riposte caused real harm—not just to military targets but also to a petrochemical plant, a vital part of Iran’s energy sector and its industrial base.

The Iranian regime’s boosters argue that it is a more profound shift: a new balance of power in the region, in which Iran can deter Israeli attacks against third parties. That seems like wishful thinking. Few words are more misused in foreign policy than “deterrence”. To deter an adversary is to dissuade them from taking an action by convincing them that the costs will outweigh the benefits. That is not what has happened over the past week.

In the short term, this will make life more complicated for America and Israel. It underscores how their interests have diverged: Mr Trump’s desire for a deal with Iran is at odds with that of Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, to continue the war in Lebanon.

The change in Iran’s strategic doctrine is most striking in Lebanon. Hizbullah was meant to protect the regime: in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran, the group would unleash its missiles and commandos against Israel. Instead Iran now seeks to protect Hizbullah.

Having endured six weeks of war against two superior foes, Iran’s current rulers are more confident. They believe that Mr Trump has no desire to resume an unpopular war. Periodic attacks on American forces in the Gulf now seem to Iran like a useful source of leverage rather than an unacceptable risk.

Such caution had its critics. When Mr Trump ordered the assassination of a top Iranian general in 2020, for instance, the regime retaliated with a pre-announced barrage of missiles on two American bases in Iraq. Some younger officers in Tehran argued that this was an insufficient response, one that might signal weakness and encourage future American attacks. They were overruled—but many of the leaders who overruled them are now dead.

For decades, Iran’s rulers were cautious about the use of force. A generation forged by the ruinous war against Iraq in the 1980s was determined to keep conflicts away from the country’s borders. Instead the regime cultivated Arab militias such as Hizbullah, a Shia group in Lebanon, as a way to project power across the Middle East without risking direct consequences.

Diplomatic deadlock is not the only cause of the volatility. It also reflects an emboldened Islamic Republic. Donald Trump has insisted for months that the regime is desperate for a deal. Instead he has been vexed by an Iran willing to tolerate low-level conflict and risk a return to all-out war. Yet a newfound fondness for risk is a risk in itself. Iran is wagering that it can deter Israel and coerce Mr Trump into a deal. Both may prove difficult.

WHAT was once unthinkable has now become routine. In the past week America and Israel have both bombed Iran, and Iran has downed an American helicopter, fired missiles at Israel and attacked several Arab states. This is fast becoming the region’s new normal. Though a ceasefire of sorts has largely held for more than two months, talks between America and Iran remain at a stalemate and violations are becoming more frequent.

Editor’s note: On June 11th Donald Trump claimed that he had agreed a “great settlement” with Iran. Iran’s foreign ministry said that most of the text of a memorandum had been “finalised” but that ”excessive” American demands remained a sticking point

Editor’s note: On June 11th Donald Trump claimed that he had agreed a “great settlement” with Iran. Iran’s foreign ministry said that most of the text of a memorandum had been “finalised” but that ”excessive” American demands remained a sticking point

PREMIUM A man sits in front of a poster with portrait of Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, at the Vanak Square in Tehran on June 10, 2026.(AFP)

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WHAT was once unthinkable has now become routine. In the past week America and Israel have both bombed Iran, and Iran has downed an American helicopter, fired missiles at Israel and attacked several Arab states. This is fast becoming the region’s new normal. Though a ceasefire of sorts has largely held for more than two months, talks between America and Iran remain at a stalemate and violations are becoming more frequent.

Diplomatic deadlock is not the only cause of the volatility. It also reflects an emboldened Islamic Republic. Donald Trump has insisted for months that the regime is desperate for a deal. Instead he has been vexed by an Iran willing to tolerate low-level conflict and risk a return to all-out war. Yet a newfound fondness for risk is a risk in itself. Iran is wagering that it can deter Israel and coerce Mr Trump into a deal. Both may prove difficult.

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{{^usCountry}} For decades, Iran’s rulers were cautious about the use of force. A generation forged by the ruinous war against Iraq in the 1980s was determined to keep conflicts away from the country’s borders. Instead the regime cultivated Arab militias such as Hizbullah, a Shia group in Lebanon, as a way to project power across the Middle East without risking direct consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For decades, Iran’s rulers were cautious about the use of force. A generation forged by the ruinous war against Iraq in the 1980s was determined to keep conflicts away from the country’s borders. Instead the regime cultivated Arab militias such as Hizbullah, a Shia group in Lebanon, as a way to project power across the Middle East without risking direct consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Such caution had its critics. When Mr Trump ordered the assassination of a top Iranian general in 2020, for instance, the regime retaliated with a pre-announced barrage of missiles on two American bases in Iraq. Some younger officers in Tehran argued that this was an insufficient response, one that might signal weakness and encourage future American attacks. They were overruled—but many of the leaders who overruled them are now dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such caution had its critics. When Mr Trump ordered the assassination of a top Iranian general in 2020, for instance, the regime retaliated with a pre-announced barrage of missiles on two American bases in Iraq. Some younger officers in Tehran argued that this was an insufficient response, one that might signal weakness and encourage future American attacks. They were overruled—but many of the leaders who overruled them are now dead. {{/usCountry}}

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Having endured six weeks of war against two superior foes, Iran’s current rulers are more confident. They believe that Mr Trump has no desire to resume an unpopular war. Periodic attacks on American forces in the Gulf now seem to Iran like a useful source of leverage rather than an unacceptable risk.

The change in Iran’s strategic doctrine is most striking in Lebanon. Hizbullah was meant to protect the regime: in the event of an Israeli attack on Iran, the group would unleash its missiles and commandos against Israel. Instead Iran now seeks to protect Hizbullah.

In the short term, this will make life more complicated for America and Israel. It underscores how their interests have diverged: Mr Trump’s desire for a deal with Iran is at odds with that of Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, to continue the war in Lebanon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Iranian regime’s boosters argue that it is a more profound shift: a new balance of power in the region, in which Iran can deter Israeli attacks against third parties. That seems like wishful thinking. Few words are more misused in foreign policy than “deterrence”. To deter an adversary is to dissuade them from taking an action by convincing them that the costs will outweigh the benefits. That is not what has happened over the past week.

Iran warned Israel that any attack on Beirut would trigger a response. Israel was not deterred: it bombed the Lebanese capital anyway. Iran then made good on its threats, but the barrages of ballistic missiles it fired at Israel failed to cause serious damage. That may have been a deliberate choice, since a destructive attack could have ended the ceasefire entirely. Regardless, Israel’s riposte caused real harm—not just to military targets but also to a petrochemical plant, a vital part of Iran’s energy sector and its industrial base.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This was a lousy scorecard for Iran. Not only did it fail to deter Israel, it ended up suffering more damage than the country it sought to deter. For a time, Mr Trump may restrain (though not halt) Israel’s war in Lebanon. But if the current limbo drags on, Iran may face an uncomfortable choice between escalating its attacks on Israel, thus risking the truce, or allowing Israel to continue chipping away at Hizbullah.

The regime has had more luck with changing the behaviour of America. Closing the Strait of Hormuz and firing thousands of missiles and drones at Gulf states helped persuade Mr Trump to accept a ceasefire in April. Since it took hold, Iran has been walking a tightrope. It wants to show enough resolve that Mr Trump makes further concessions towards a deal, but not so much that he drops diplomacy entirely.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On June 9th it downed an American Apache helicopter over the strait. Mr Trump decided to retaliate by bombing Iran’s air defences (though those defences were “100% annihilated” earlier in the war). Iran subsequently attacked—again—American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Mr Trump sounded furious in a social-media post the next day: Iran had “taken too long to negotiate a deal” and would “have to pay the price”. That night he ordered another round of strikes on military targets. This is a dangerous cycle. Iran may want to show that the impasse will have costs for America, but the loss of a single helicopter was not enough to sway Mr Trump’s negotiating position. Conversely, if the pilots had been killed, he might have felt compelled to resume all-out war.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Iran is newly confident in its capabilities, but they are limited. Hormuz is already closed, and Mr Trump seems not to care so long as oil prices do not go much above $100 a barrel. Iran cannot resume widespread attacks on its Gulf neighbours without ending the ceasefire. Lobbing missiles at Israel is a poor deterrent. What looks like confidence can also seem like desperation: a regime more willing to take risks not because it is stronger, but because it has less to lose.

Sign up to the Middle East Dispatch, a weekly newsletter that keeps you in the loop on a fascinating, complex and consequential part of the world.