...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Iran has offered new deal to US, says report. It has 3 key focus points

The White House has reportedly received the proposal, but it is unclear whether the Trump administration would be willing to consider and explore it. 

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 08:21 am IST
Edited by Asmita Ravi Shankar
Advertisement

Iran has reportedly offered the United States a new proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but delay the negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme for a later stage.

The ceasefire would reportedly be extended for a longer period as part of the new deal, or Tehran and Washington will agree to permanently cease hostilities.(File Image)

The new proposal was presented to Washington via Pakistan, the mediator, Axios reported, adding that it focuses on resolving the crisis over the strategic waterway and the US naval blockade. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

What does the new deal include?

  • The new deal, sent to the US by Iran, is aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has deepened a global energy crisis, ending the war, and postponing the nuclear talks, the report said, citing a US official and two sources.
  • The ceasefire would be extended for a longer period as part of the new deal, or Tehran and Washington will agree to permanently cease hostilities.
  • Nuclear negotiations would begin at a later stage, only after the Strait is reopened and the US naval blockade on Iranian ports is lifted, Axios reported.
  • The White House has reportedly received the proposal. However, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration would explore the new deal.

ALSO READ | US-Iran peace hopes fade as war nears 2-month mark amid stalemate over talks

"If they (Iran) want to talk, all they have to do is call," the US President said.

Meanwhile, Araghchi returned to Islamabad for another round of consultations with Pakistani mediators amid stalled talks with the United States.

Araghchi met with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir. During his previous visit, on Saturday, he had met Munir and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

The Iranian foreign minister is now in Russia to meet and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 
us iran war donald trump mojtaba khamenei iran news us top news
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Iran has offered new deal to US, says report. It has 3 key focus points
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.