Iran has offered new deal to US, says report. It has 3 key focus points

Iran has reportedly offered the United States a new proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but delay the negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme for a later stage.

The ceasefire would reportedly be extended for a longer period as part of the new deal, or Tehran and Washington will agree to permanently cease hostilities.(File Image)

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The new proposal was presented to Washington via Pakistan, the mediator, Axios reported, adding that it focuses on resolving the crisis over the strategic waterway and the US naval blockade. Follow US-Iran war news live updates

What does the new deal include?

The new deal, sent to the US by Iran, is aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has deepened a global energy crisis, ending the war, and postponing the nuclear talks, the report said, citing a US official and two sources.

The ceasefire would be extended for a longer period as part of the new deal, or Tehran and Washington will agree to permanently cease hostilities.

Nuclear negotiations would begin at a later stage, only after the Strait is reopened and the US naval blockade on Iranian ports is lifted, Axios reported.

The White House has reportedly received the proposal. However, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration would explore the new deal.

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{{^usCountry}} White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Axios that the US won't negotiate such "sensitive diplomatic" issues through the press. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told Axios that the US won't negotiate such "sensitive diplomatic" issues through the press. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," Wales added. Stalled US-Iran talks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," Wales added. Stalled US-Iran talks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The new proposal comes just days after Trump cancelled his envoy's visit to Pakistan for a fresh round of peace talks. He cancelled special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's Islamabad visit after Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new proposal comes just days after Trump cancelled his envoy's visit to Pakistan for a fresh round of peace talks. He cancelled special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's Islamabad visit after Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I see no point in sending them on an 18-hour flight in the current situation. It's too long," Trump said, adding that too much time was wasted on travelling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I see no point in sending them on an 18-hour flight in the current situation. It's too long," Trump said, adding that too much time was wasted on travelling. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ | US-Iran peace hopes fade as war nears 2-month mark amid stalemate over talks

"If they (Iran) want to talk, all they have to do is call," the US President said.

Meanwhile, Araghchi returned to Islamabad for another round of consultations with Pakistani mediators amid stalled talks with the United States.

Araghchi met with Pakistani army chief Asim Munir. During his previous visit, on Saturday, he had met Munir and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

The Iranian foreign minister is now in Russia to meet and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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