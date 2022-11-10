‘Major generational leap’: Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:50 PM IST
Iran Hypersonic Ballistic Missile: The weapon targets anti-missile defense systems and represents a “major generational leap".
Iran has produced its first hypersonic ballistic missile, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. This comes as scrutiny grows over Tehran’s defense ties with Russia amid Ukraine invasion.
The weapon targets anti-missile defense systems and represents a “major generational leap,” IRNA quoted Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, as saying.
Earlier this month US expressed concerns that Russia could acquire Iranian surface-to-surface missiles for use in Ukraine, in addition to drones it’s already bought from Tehran.
