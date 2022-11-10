Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Major generational leap’: Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile

‘Major generational leap’: Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile

world news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:50 PM IST

Iran Hypersonic Ballistic Missile: The weapon targets anti-missile defense systems and represents a “major generational leap".

Iran Hypersonic Ballistic Missile: Iranian flag waves in the wind over a building.(Reuters File)
ByMallika Soni

Iran has produced its first hypersonic ballistic missile, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. This comes as scrutiny grows over Tehran’s defense ties with Russia amid Ukraine invasion.

Read more: Russia rolls out 'training' in schools aimed at training kids in weapon assembly

The weapon targets anti-missile defense systems and represents a “major generational leap,” IRNA quoted Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, as saying.

Earlier this month US expressed concerns that Russia could acquire Iranian surface-to-surface missiles for use in Ukraine, in addition to drones it’s already bought from Tehran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP