Israel targets refineries, oil depots near Iranian capital as fighting enters sixth day

The Israeli military launched a fresh round of attacks on Iran targeting refineries and oil depots near capital Tehran as the fighting between the regional continued for a sixth straight day. Israel early on Wednesday targeted refineries and oil depots near Tehran.(X/OSINTdefender)

The latest round of attack comes shortly after the Israeli military spokesperson issued evacuation warning for a designated area in Tehran, Reuters reported.

Visuals shared on social media showed a massive fire that can be seen burning northeast of the Iranian capital, near the neighborhood of Tajrish.

Explosions were also heard in Tel Aviv after Iran launched around 10 ballistic missiles toward Israel in the early hours of Wednesday morning, an Israeli military official said, adding that most of the missiles were intercepted.

Both Israel and Iran have indicated that they planned to escalate the conflict, which has seen the sworn enemies trade missiles for five consecutive days.

Trump Dials Netanyahu

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump met with his national security team in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the escalating conflict, fueling concerns over the US participation in the crisis.

After the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a White House official said.

The US President has called for Iran's unconditional surrender and said there was no intention to kill Iran's leader "for now."

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now...Our patience is wearing thin," Trump wrote on Truth Social.