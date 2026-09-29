‘Iran not after nuclear weapons’: Iranian Guard Corps spokesperson denies US claim; calls Trump ‘a big liar’

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have denied claims made by the United States on Tehran's nuclear programme, while calling US President Donald Trump “a big liar”.

Mohebbi's remarks come even as Iran awaits a formal response from Washington on a new plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. (AFP)

“The enemy knows that Iran is not after nuclear weapons…Their issue with Iran is not its nuclear programme but rather its vastness, which they want to destroy,” IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, according to Reuters news agency.

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Trump had cited the need to ensure that Iran would never be able to build a nuclear weapon as one of the reasons for the US offensive against the country. Mohebbi's remarks come even as Iran awaits a formal response from Washington on a new plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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IRGC challenges US on Hormuz claim, says US bases ‘source of insecurity’ in region

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{{^usCountry}} Mohebbi further challenged US assertions that Iran has lost most of its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. “The fact that the Americans might manage, at great expense, considerable trouble, and high risk to sneak a small vessel through the Strait of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or 200 barrels of oil does not mean the Strait is open,” the IRGC spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohebbi further challenged US assertions that Iran has lost most of its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. “The fact that the Americans might manage, at great expense, considerable trouble, and high risk to sneak a small vessel through the Strait of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or 200 barrels of oil does not mean the Strait is open,” the IRGC spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

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Data from Kpler has suggested a recovery of oil exports via the waterway, which are set to hit almost 10 million barrels per day, nearly half the pre-war volume.

On the American bases in the region, the IRGC spokesperson said they had failed to provide security. Mohebbi said Iran would continue to maintain ties with its neighbouring nations despite US economic restrictions, IRNA reported.

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“In a message to neighbours, I believe that the governments and nations of the region have come to realise that US Bases not only fail to provide security, but are themselves a source of insecurity,” Mohebbi said. He added that the US had “poured trillions of dollars into the region” and stationed extensive military infrastructure and weaponry there, while “claiming to be safeguarding regional security.”

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“In reality, these bases not only failed to do so, they turned into a source of instability,” Mohebbi alleged, claiming that the bases “could not defend themselves”.

Iran threatens US while awaiting response to Hormuz reopening plan

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Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had said he was expecting a formal response from American officials on the plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. However, Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatened to attack infrastructure around West Asia, saying no infrastructure in the region would be safe if his country's security was not guaranteed.

“In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe,” Ghalibaf said, according to a video released by Iran's state TV on Tuesday.