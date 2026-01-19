Edit Profile
    Iran protests Live: Death toll cross 16,500, Tehran pins blame on US

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 9:47:12 AM IST

    Iran Protests Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has warned of possible intervention if killings or executions of detained protesters continue.

    Key Events
    • 2 Mins agoThousands march in US to back Iranian anti-government protesters
    • 25 Mins agoSenator Ted Cruz says US should take every step to end Khamenei's rule
    • 37 Mins agoMore than 24,000 arrests reported
    • 1 Hr 8 Mins agoDeath toll estimate jumps to 16,900
    Protesters hold placards and Iran pre-1979 Revolution flags as they demonstrate against Iran's crackdown on protesters, outside Iran's embassy in central London.
    Protesters hold placards and Iran pre-1979 Revolution flags as they demonstrate against Iran's crackdown on protesters, outside Iran's embassy in central London.

    Iran Protests Live Updates: Iran is under intense international scrutiny after reports that at least 16,900 people have been killed in a weeks-long crackdown on nationwide protests, the deadliest unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution. The protests, which began last month over economic grievances and evolved into calls for an end to clerical rule, have largely subsided on the streets following a violent security response, mass arrests and prolonged internet shutdowns.

    Tensions with Washington have escalated in parallel. US President Donald Trump has warned of possible intervention if killings or executions of detained protesters continue, while Iran has accused the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest.

    On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that any US strike would draw a “harsh and regrettable” response, as authorities signalled that executions linked to the protests may still go ahead.

    Jan 19, 2026 9:46:41 AM IST

    Iran Protests Live: Thousands march in US to back Iranian anti-government protesters

    Iran Protests Live: Thousands in the United States staged large demonstrations Sunday denouncing the Iranian government's deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters in the Islamic Republic.

    Several thousand people marched in Los Angeles, home to the world's largest Iranian diaspora, while several hundred others gathered in New York, AFP journalist's in both cities reported.

    Jan 19, 2026 9:23:41 AM IST

    Iran Protests Live: Senator Ted Cruz says US should take every step to end Khamenei's rule

    Iran Protests Live: US Senator Ted Cruz has said Washington should actively work to bring an end to Iran’s current leadership, arguing for a far more aggressive approach towards Tehran.

    In an interview with Fox News, Cruz said the US should take “every step possible” to end the regime led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accusing him of deep hostility towards America and of leading chants of “death to America”.

    Jan 19, 2026 9:11:55 AM IST

    Iran Protests Live Updates: More than 24,000 arrests reported

    Iran Protests Live Updates: Human rights groups say over 24,000 people have been detained during the crackdown, which followed weeks of protests involving shopkeepers, students, men and women across income groups.

    Jan 19, 2026 9:00:50 AM IST

    Iran Protests Live Updates: Tehran warns of 'harsh response' to any US strike

    Iran Protests Live Updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran’s response to any US attack would be “harsh and regrettable,” adding that any aggression against the country’s supreme leader would amount to an all-out war against the nation.

    Jan 19, 2026 8:40:03 AM IST

    Iran protests Live: Death toll estimate jumps to 16,900

    A new Sunday Times report citing doctors on the ground has claimed that at least 16,900 people have been killed during Iran’s crackdown on weeks of nationwide protests, with hundreds of thousands more injured. The estimate, significantly higher than figures previously cited by rights groups, would make the unrest the deadliest episode of internal violence in the country in decades.

    The report says most of those killed were under the age of 30 and that security forces used military-grade weapons, with doctors recording gunshot and shrapnel wounds to the head, neck and chest. Hospitals have also reported thousands of eye injuries and deaths linked to shortages of blood amid the violence.

    The figures far exceed earlier tallies by activist organisations such as the Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has verified several thousand deaths and more than 24,000 arrests. Iranian authorities have not released an official death toll, though Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has acknowledged that the unrest left “several thousand” people dead, blaming foreign-backed “rioters” for the violence.

