Iran protests Live: Death toll cross 16,500, Tehran pins blame on US

Live

By

Protesters hold placards and Iran pre-1979 Revolution flags as they demonstrate against Iran's crackdown on protesters, outside Iran's embassy in central London.

Iran Protests Live Updates: Iran is under intense international scrutiny after reports that at least 16,900 people have been killed in a weeks-long crackdown on nationwide protests, the deadliest unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution. The protests, which began last month over economic grievances and evolved into calls for an end to clerical rule, have largely subsided on the streets following a violent security response, mass arrests and prolonged internet shutdowns. Tensions with Washington have escalated in parallel. US President Donald Trump has warned of possible intervention if killings or executions of detained protesters continue, while Iran has accused the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest. On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that any US strike would draw a “harsh and regrettable” response, as authorities signalled that executions linked to the protests may still go ahead. ...Read More

Tensions with Washington have escalated in parallel. US President Donald Trump has warned of possible intervention if killings or executions of detained protesters continue, while Iran has accused the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest. On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that any US strike would draw a “harsh and regrettable” response, as authorities signalled that executions linked to the protests may still go ahead.