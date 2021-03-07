Iran releases British-Iranian charity worker accused of spying

Iran released British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who was jailed for spying in 2016, her lawyer said on Sunday.

Hojjat Kermani said Zaghari-Ratcliffe “is in good shape and happy to be released” but that it was still unclear if she can leave Iran immediately and fly to London to join her husband who has been campaigning for her release.

She was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport in April 2016 and separated from her young daughter after visiting her family in Iran. She has always insisted she was on vacation with her baby daughter visiting relatives.

She has been under house arrest and on furlough from prison since March 2020 and her electronic ankle bracelet was removed as part of her release, Kermani told Etemad newspaper earlier on Sunday.

