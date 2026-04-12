Iran releases dramatic Hormuz Strait footage, ‘warning US warship to stay away’

On a day when talks between the US an Iran in Pakistan hit a wall, Iranian state news outlets on Sunday released dramatic footage they claimed was from a day before, of their naval forces warning and forcing a US warship to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz. Multiple Iranian embassies shared the video clip on their X handles.

From the footage shared by IRIB and Press TV, Iranian state news outlets.(Images: X/@Iraninbulgaria)

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The US has not confirmed such a u-turn upon a “30-minute warning”, and in fact claimed on Saturday that two of its warships carried out a mine-clearing operation in the global oil waterway.

Trump, meanwhile, announced the US Navy won't allow any ships now to enter or exit the strait, amid Iran's plans to selectively allow some vessels upon payment of a toll reportedly around $2 million per ship.

The ‘confrontation’

In the video of 64 seconds shared by Iranian outlets, a person from the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (or Sepah) can be heard saying: “US Navy Warship 121, this is Sepah Navy Station. You must alter course and go back to the Indian Ocean immediately. If you don't obey my order, you will be targeted.”

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{{^usCountry}} A woman's voice purportedly replies: "This is Coalition Warship 121. Engaged in transit passage in accordance with international law. No challenges… to you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A woman's voice purportedly replies: "This is Coalition Warship 121. Engaged in transit passage in accordance with international law. No challenges… to you. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The man replies: “Last warning, last warning, last warning. Attention all vessels… in Oman Sea. This is Iranian Sepah Navy. If you see any warship in your vicinity, keep a distance more than 10 miles from them because I'm ready to open fire on them without any warning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man replies: “Last warning, last warning, last warning. Attention all vessels… in Oman Sea. This is Iranian Sepah Navy. If you see any warship in your vicinity, keep a distance more than 10 miles from them because I'm ready to open fire on them without any warning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} US to blockade the strait {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US to blockade the strait {{/usCountry}}

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Trump sought to exert strategic control over the waterway responsible for the transportation of 20 per cent of global oil supplies before the war, hoping to take away Iran's key source of economic leverage in the fighting.

“So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump called Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz “world extortion”, saying that no one who pays an “illegal toll” to Iran will have safe passage on the high seas.

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Trump also said the US was ready to "finish up" Iran at the “appropriate moment”.

Iran had effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz for weeks, since the United States and Israel launched a bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic more than six weeks ago.

What's the status?

The closure has resulted in unprecedented supply disruption. Its reopening has been a crucial point of discussion during weekend negotiations in Islamabad, but remains an area of disagreement.

In recent weeks, several ships have attempted to transit the strait only to abort their efforts, reflecting a constantly changing security situation and persistently high risks. Some ships have been allowed by Iran to cross, including those from “friendly” countries like India.

Two empty crude tankers attempted to make their way through the Strait of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, only to make last-minute U-turns just as peace negotiations between the US and Iran broke down.

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