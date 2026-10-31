Iran says multiple oil tankers strike mines, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy (IRGC Navy) said four oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday after hitting naval mines while attempting to use routes it described as unauthorised, Iranian state media reported.

FILE PHOTO: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran. (via REUTERS)

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In its latest statement, the IRGC Navy said one of the vessels was carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil when it struck a mine, triggering a powerful explosion and setting the tanker ablaze.

UK reports tanker hit by unknown projectile

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Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received reports of an incident involving a crude oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a verified source cited by UKMTO, a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while sailing out of the waterway.

In an earlier update, the agency said a vessel had been hit on its port side by an unidentified projectile about 40 nautical miles (74 km) south of Iran's Lavan Island, starting a fire on board.

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{{^usCountry}} The crew were reported safe, and no environmental damage had been reported, UKMTO said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crew were reported safe, and no environmental damage had been reported, UKMTO said. {{/usCountry}}

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Lavan Island is located off Iran's southern coast in the Gulf. It was not immediately known whether the vessel mentioned by UKMTO was among the four tankers claimed by the IRGC Navy.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions remain high

The latest reports come amid continuing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz following US-Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February.

The narrow waterway is a major global energy route, handling around one-fifth of the world's oil supplies. Any disruption to shipping through the strait could have wider implications for global energy markets.

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Iran claims US drone and unmanned vessel destroyed

Iranian state media also reported that its forces had shot down and captured an American MQM-170 drone over Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

There was no immediate response from the US military.

Iran further claimed that it had destroyed an unmanned US vessel in the eastern Strait of Hormuz.

However, the US military's Central Command rejected the claim. In a statement posted on X, it said: "All U.S. military unmanned surface vessels in the Middle East are accounted for, including a squadron of advanced sea drones on patrol in the Strait of Hormuz."

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