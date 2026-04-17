Iran says Strait of Hormuz open for all commercial vessels, Trump reacts

Iran on Friday announced that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen for all commercial vessels till the ceasefire remains in place.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open for all commercial vessels.(AFP)

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The announcement was made by Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said that the strait was opening "completely" day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it was not immediately clear whether the Iranian minister was speaking of the 10-day truce between Lebanon and Israel or the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it was not immediately clear whether the Iranian minister was speaking of the 10-day truce between Lebanon and Israel or the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The announcement was met with immediate reactions from US President Donald Trump, who put out a “Thank You” post on this social media platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement was met with immediate reactions from US President Donald Trump, who put out a “Thank You” post on this social media platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring the crucial passageway as the “Strait of Iran”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring the crucial passageway as the “Strait of Iran”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Iran had prevented most ships from crossing the strait, US had also imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Iran had prevented most ships from crossing the strait, US had also imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Trump announces 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: ‘Honour to solve 10th war’

Though US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, where Tehran agreed resumption of shipping across the Strait of Hormuz, the proposal was delayed after largest Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

An end to Israel’s war with Hezbollah was a key demand of Iranian negotiators, who accused Israel of breaking the peace deal with strikes on Lebanon. Israel, on the other hand, claimed that the truce deal did not cover Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire which was brokered in Washington by Trump.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial gateway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Around 40 per cent of the global oil trade passes through the narrow passageway, which is controlled by Iran.

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Soon after the reopening announcement, UK said over a dozen countries were willing to join an international mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz when conditions permit. Trump has maintained that he did not need allies' help.

Around 50 countries from Europe, Asia and the Middle East joined a video conference chaired by France and Britain to ensure smooth transit through the narrow passage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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