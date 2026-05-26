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Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz, halt transit charges under proposed deal with US: Report

The plan, under discussion between US and Iran, would reopen Hormuz 30 days after the two countries agree to a deal to end hostilities in the Middle East.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 12:10 am IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow free shipping and navigation through the waterway under the proposed framework to end the West Asia conflict, sources said.

In the 30-day window after the agreement is reached, Tehran would initiate efforts to clear mines from the strait.(REUTERS)

The plan, under discussion between US and Iran, would reopen Hormuz 30 days after the two countries agree to a deal to end hostilities in the Middle East, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday citing a diplomatic source from the region.

In the 30-day window after the agreement is reached, Tehran would initiate efforts to clear mines from the strait. Thereafter, according to the proposed deal, vessels from all countries would be able to navigate freely and safely, with Iran halting any transit fees for ships, Nikkei reported.

Also Read | US, Iran remain at odds amid peace talks: What needs to be in the deal for the war to end?

Ceasefire extension, Iran's nuclear program

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said conclusions had been reached on several points, but said it does not mean that both sides were close to an agreement.

Trump pushes for Abraham Accords

Meanwhile, Trump has also pushed for the acceptance of the Abraham Accords as part of the proposed framework. In a post on Truth Social, the US President called on more Arab and Muslim states to sign up to the Abraham Accords, brokered during his first term in office.

Also Read | Trump floats Iran-US peace deal, but burning questions still remain: HT decodes

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump said.

He further named the countries, saying, “Those Countries discussed are Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates (already a Member!), Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain (already a Member!)”

 
strait of hormuz iran us
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