Iran-US news LIVE: Strike fears return as Trump says ‘armada’ on way; Tehran responds

Iran-US news live: International tensions that briefly subsided over Iran protests reignited after US President Donald Trump on Thursday said an “armada is heading” towards Iran, prompting a warning from the Iranian side of an all-out war if things escalate any further.
Iran-US news LIVE: Will US attack Iran?
US President Donald Trump had earlier this month hinted at halting any American plan to initiate military action against Iran, something he had issued multiple warnings over amid the protests in the Islamic country and the clerical regime's crackdown on protesters.
For Trump, one of the red line for military action was the mass execution of prisoners, the other being the killing of peaceful demonstrators. He had said Iran had halted the execution of over 800 people.
Analysts believe Trump's latest statement that an “armada is heading on that direction” could give him the option to carry out strikes, a move he has not taken so far despite repeated warnings to Tehran.
“While President Trump now appears to have backtracked, likely under pressure from regional leaders and cognizant that airstrikes alone would be insufficient to implode the regime, military assets continue to be moved into the region, indicating kinetic action may still happen,” AP quoted New York-based think tank the Soufan Center's analysis on Friday.
The Iranian government's crackdown on protests that started spreading from late December last year have reportedly killed at least 5,000 people, but some groups believe the actual toll could be much more.
The protests that began against the falling economy, became a nationwide anti-government movement and also led to global tensions.