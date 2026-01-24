Iran's thank-you note for India after UNHRC vote amid Trump's threats: ‘Reflects commitment to justice’

At the UNHRC 39th special session, which was held to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran amid massive protests, India voted against the resolution and, instead, aligned with a group of countries that opposed what they described as a selective initiative, news agency ANI reported.

Ambassador Mohammad Fathali said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Government of India for its principled and firm support of Islamic Republic of Iran at the UNHRC, including opposing an unjust and politically motivated resolution. This stance reflects India's commitment to justice, multilateralism, and national sovereignty.”

Iran's ambassador to India has appreciated New Delhi's stand at the United Nations Human Rights Council's (UNHRC) session where it voted against a move to increase scrutiny of the Islamic Republic.

The resolution sought to address what its sponsors termed a deteriorating human rights situation in Iran. India's vote placed it among a minority of states rejecting the measure, while several others abstained. The resolution was adopted at the session by 25 votes in favour, seven against and 14 abstentions.

Earlier, noting that the history of the relationship between Iran and India dates back hundreds of years since even before the emergence of Islam, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader, said that India philosophical texts were studied in Iran over centuries.

"The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran always insists on good relations and collaboration between Iran and India...I hope that in Chabahar they will work nicely," he said, referring to India's role in the Chabahar port which has been facing US sanctions.

"The history of the relationship and collaboration between Iran and India goes to 3,000 years ago, before the emergence of Islam. Even at that time, we were using philosophical books of India… Even at the university, we studied philosophical books of India; and in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine, we were also using your civilisation, your knowledge, and we always learned through our schools the relationship between Iran and India," Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi added.

Protest death toll: Official numbers revealed Meanwhile, Iranian state television released the first official death toll from the recent anti-government protests, reporting that 3,117 people were killed during the crackdown.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has said 4,519 were killed during the wave of demonstrations, including 4,251 protesters, 197 security personnel, 35 people aged under 18 and 38 bystanders who it says were neither protesters nor security personnel. HRANA also said 9,049 additional deaths were under review, as per Al Jazeera.

The demonstrations, which began in late December with shopkeepers protesting against the flailing currency and the cost of living, snowballed into a widespread anti-government movement.

The government crackdown on protesters was widely condemned, with US President Donald Trump threatening to intervene in support of the protesters.