Iran-US tensions LIVE: Trump vs Tehran war of words intensifies with US warships on standby

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander Gen Mohammad Pakpour warned the United States and Israel. “The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” Pakpour was quoted as saying by Nournews, a local news outlet.

‘Thank you’ note to India

Amid the standoff with Washington, Iran’s ambassador to India issued a rare public expression of gratitude to New Delhi over its vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Ambassador Mohammad Fathali said he was “sincerely grateful to the Government of India” for opposing what he described as an “unjust and politically motivated resolution” that sought increased scrutiny of Iran’s human rights record.

He called India’s vote a “principled and firm” stand, noting it came at a time of heightened Iran-US tensions and global focus on Iran’s handling of recent protests.

Protests, internet shutdown and US warning, what's happening in Iran: Top points

1. Protests began spreading across Iran from late December as citizens took to the streets over economic hardship and the sharp fall of the national currency, the rial.

2. As demonstrations grew, authorities imposed what Iranians experienced as the longest and most comprehensive internet shutdown in the history of the Islamic Republic, severely limiting communication and the flow of images and videos. Some restrictions have since been partially lifted.

3. Activists allege that at least 5,000 people were killed in a bloody crackdown by Iranian forces — claims that have prompted repeated warnings of intervention from the United States. Iranian authorities have not confirmed these figures.

4. By the first week of January, protests appeared to subside, an assessment based largely on a sharp drop in footage emerging from the country amid the communications blackout.

5. The situation escalated again this week after Trump’s comments about a US aircraft carrier and naval forces moving towards Tehran “in case he wants to attack".