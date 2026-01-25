Iran-US tensions LIVE: Trump vs Tehran war of words intensifies with US warships on standby
Iran-US tensions LIVE: Iran and the United States exchanged sharp warnings this week, raising international concern just days after widespread protests in Iran appeared to ease following a severe government crackdown. On Thursday, President Donald Trump said the US was moving naval warships closer to the region “just in case” he decides to act. He had earlier warned that an “armada is heading” toward Iran....Read More
In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander Gen Mohammad Pakpour warned the United States and Israel. “The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief,” Pakpour was quoted as saying by Nournews, a local news outlet.
‘Thank you’ note to India
Amid the standoff with Washington, Iran’s ambassador to India issued a rare public expression of gratitude to New Delhi over its vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Ambassador Mohammad Fathali said he was “sincerely grateful to the Government of India” for opposing what he described as an “unjust and politically motivated resolution” that sought increased scrutiny of Iran’s human rights record.
He called India’s vote a “principled and firm” stand, noting it came at a time of heightened Iran-US tensions and global focus on Iran’s handling of recent protests.
Protests, internet shutdown and US warning, what's happening in Iran: Top points
1. Protests began spreading across Iran from late December as citizens took to the streets over economic hardship and the sharp fall of the national currency, the rial.
2. As demonstrations grew, authorities imposed what Iranians experienced as the longest and most comprehensive internet shutdown in the history of the Islamic Republic, severely limiting communication and the flow of images and videos. Some restrictions have since been partially lifted.
3. Activists allege that at least 5,000 people were killed in a bloody crackdown by Iranian forces — claims that have prompted repeated warnings of intervention from the United States. Iranian authorities have not confirmed these figures.
4. By the first week of January, protests appeared to subside, an assessment based largely on a sharp drop in footage emerging from the country amid the communications blackout.
5. The situation escalated again this week after Trump’s comments about a US aircraft carrier and naval forces moving towards Tehran “in case he wants to attack".
Iran-US tensions LIVE: After protests subsided in Iran, why are tensions flaring again?
While the White House has not announced any immediate military action, the exchange of warnings on both sides has once again put the spotlight on a volatile standoff between longtime adversaries.
Iran-US tensions LIVE: What Iran said after fresh US warning
Tensions remain high between Iran and the US following a bloody crackdown on protests that began on December 28, triggered by the collapse of Iran’s currency, the rial, and swept the country for about two weeks.
Iran-US tensions LIVE: Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran, cites red lines
Iran-US tensions LIVE: US President Donald Trump has again issued a sharp warning to Iran, setting two clear red lines for the use of military force: the killing of peaceful demonstrators and the mass execution of people detained in recent protests.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran halted the execution of 800 detainees, though he has not provided a source for the figure. Iran’s top prosecutor, Mohammad Movahedi, strongly denied the claim on Friday, according to the judiciary’s Mizan news agency.
On Thursday, speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said the US was moving warships toward Iran “just in case” he wants to take action.
“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction and maybe we won’t have to use it,” he added.
Iran-US tensions LIVE: Trump warns US warships on standby | what we know so far
A US Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military movements, said the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, along with other accompanying warships, was operating in the Indian Ocean as of Thursday.