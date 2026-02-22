Iran-US tensions LIVE: Amid tensions with US, fresh protests erupt in Iran; students chant anti-Khamenei slogans

At the Board of Peace inaugural meeting, Trump reiterated the threats saying, “Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. And if they join us, that'll be great. If they don't join us, that'll be great, too. But it'll be a very different path.”

Heated talks follow the second round of talks, mediated by Oman, in Geneva and have been continuing between the two nations ever since the Islamic Republic launched a deadly crackdown on anti-regime protests that rocked the country in December 2025.

While the US is seeking to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb, which the nation claims it's not pursuing, it is seeking relief from US sanctions.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Trump acted unlawfully by using a long standing federal emergency powers law to justify his “reciprocal” tariffs.

After the ruling, Trump imposed a 10% global tariff on foreign goods in a move aimed at protecting his trade agenda, HT earlier reported.