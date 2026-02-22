Iran-US tensions LIVE: Amid tensions with US, fresh protests erupt in Iran; students chant anti-Khamenei slogans
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: As tensions rise between United States and Iran, Trump issued a fresh threat against Iran saying that it would be ‘unfortunate’ if the Islamic Republic failed to negotiate a nuclear deal within the 10-15 days.
- 3 Mins agoIran and US views on sanctions relief differ, says senior Iranian official
- 16 Mins agoIranian army says it is monitoring movements along borders as tensions escalate amid fresh protests
- 26 Mins agoUS senator Dave McCormick says Iranian people deserve self-determination
- 46 Mins agoFresh student protests rock Iran
- 7:03 AM IST, Feb 22Iran declares European Union member states' naval forces and air forces as "terrorist organisation"
Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Amid rising tensions between US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Iran to come to terms with a nuclear deal within 10 to 15 days or “it's going to be unfortunate.” “We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them... 10-15 days would be enough time,” Trump said as he spoke to reporters....Read More
At the Board of Peace inaugural meeting, Trump reiterated the threats saying, “Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. And if they join us, that'll be great. If they don't join us, that'll be great, too. But it'll be a very different path.”
Heated talks follow the second round of talks, mediated by Oman, in Geneva and have been continuing between the two nations ever since the Islamic Republic launched a deadly crackdown on anti-regime protests that rocked the country in December 2025.
While the US is seeking to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb, which the nation claims it's not pursuing, it is seeking relief from US sanctions.
Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Trump acted unlawfully by using a long standing federal emergency powers law to justify his “reciprocal” tariffs.
After the ruling, Trump imposed a 10% global tariff on foreign goods in a move aimed at protecting his trade agenda, HT earlier reported.
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iran and US views on sanctions relief differ, says senior Iranian official
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iran and the United States have differing views over the scope and mechanism to lift sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March.
"The negotiations continue and the possibility of reaching an interim agreement exists," the official said.
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iranian army says it is monitoring movements along borders as tensions escalate amid fresh protests
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iranian army is monitoring movements along the borders every moments, Iran International reported citing the ground forces commander Amir Jahanshahi.
Jahanshahi on Sunday said that the armed forces’ round-the-clock vigilance was the main deterrent against what he described as adversaries’ adventurism and miscalculation.
Iran-US tensions live updates: US senator Dave McCormick says Iranian people deserve self-determination
Iran-US tensions live updates: US senator Dave McCormick took to his X on Sunday to say that Iranian people deserve self-determination, and the world deserves peace.
Reposting his interview with Fox Business, McCormick said that Iran’s nuclear program had threatened the United States and its allies for decades and backed President Donald Trump’s continued pressure on Tehran.
Iran-US tensions live updates: Fresh student protests rock Iran
Iran-US tensions live updates: Weeks after the Islamic Republic launched a deadly crackdown on anti-regime protestors, students in the country again chanted slogans on Saturday in the latest display of outrage against the clerical regime.
Visuals from Iran International showed large crowds at Tehran’s top engineering university clashing in a packed area as people were reportedly heard shouting "bi sharaf", or "disgraceful" in Farsi.
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iran declares European Union member states' naval forces and air forces as "terrorist organisation"
Iran-US tensions live updates: Iranian foreign ministry declared European Union member states' naval forces and air forces as "terrorist organization" after EU's recognition of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity.
The ministry announced its decision in a statement on X, while calling the EU's action against the IRGC “contrary to fundamental principles and rules” of the United Nations Charter and International Law.