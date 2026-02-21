Iran-US Tensions LIVE Updates: Tehran prepares response as Trump gives 15-day deadline, considers strike option
Iran-US Tensions LIVE Update: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said a draft counterproposal could be ready within the next two to three days as Donald Trump signalled he is considering limited military strikes.
Iran-US Tensions LIVE Updates: Iran is reportedly preparing a draft counterproposal within days after fresh nuclear talks with the United States, even as US President Donald Trump signalled he is weighing limited military strikes and set a 10–15 day deadline for Tehran to reach a deal. Speaking on Friday, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said a draft counterproposal could be ready in the next two or three days, reported Reuters. The move follows indirect talks held this week in Geneva between Iranian officials and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner....Read More
Araqchi said the two sides had reached an understanding on key “guiding principles,” but made it clear that this did not mean a final deal was close.
Tehran signals draft plan within days
In an interview with MS NOW, Araqchi said he expects to present the draft counterproposal to senior Iranian officials for review shortly. If approved, more US-Iran talks could take place in about a week.
However, he cautioned that military action would complicate diplomatic efforts.
His remarks came a day after Trump publicly warned Tehran to strike a deal or face consequences.
Trump says strike option under consideration
On Thursday, Trump gave Iran what he described as a 10 to 15-day window to resolve the long-running nuclear dispute. Failing that, he warned of “really bad things,” amid a US military buildup in the Middle East.
When asked at the White House on Friday whether he was considering limited strikes to pressure Iran into an agreement, Trump replied: “I guess I can say I am considering” it, reported Reuters.
Later, at a White House press conference, he added: “They better negotiate a fair deal.”
Two US officials told Reuters that military planning related to Iran had reached an advanced stage. According to them, options under consideration include targeting specific individuals and, if ordered by Trump, even pursuing leadership change in Tehran.
Iran unrest
The renewed threats come months after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and some military sites in June last year. Since January, President Donald Trump has again warned of possible military action following widespread protests in Iran and the crackdown that followed.
The US-based human rights group HRANA, which monitors developments in the country, says it has recorded 7,114 verified deaths linked to the unrest, with another 11,700 cases still under review, reported Reuters.
Iranian authorities, however, have put the death toll at 3,117 people killed during the protests.
Iran US Tensions LIVE Updates: US Congress may vote on limiting Trump’s Iran strike powers
Iran US Tensions LIVE Updates: The US Congress could vote as early as next week on whether to block President Donald Trump from launching military strikes on Iran without lawmakers’ approval, as the US military prepares for the possibility of a serious conflict if diplomatic efforts collapse, reported Reuters.
Several members of Congress, including some Republicans aligned with Trump as well as Democrats, have repeatedly attempted to pass resolutions aimed at restricting the president’s authority to take military action against foreign governments without congressional consent. Those efforts have so far failed.
Under the US Constitution, the power to declare war rests with Congress, not the president, except in cases involving limited strikes justified on national security grounds.
Iran US Tensions LIVE Updates: Deal possible in ‘very short period’, says Araqchi
Iran US Tensions LIVE Update: Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi has said a diplomatic breakthrough with the United States could be achieved “in a very short period of time,” signalling optimism despite ongoing tensions, reported Reuters.
While Araqchi did not specify when Tehran would formally share its counterproposal with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, he suggested that an agreement was within reach if talks continue on the current track.