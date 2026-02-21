Iran-US Tensions LIVE Updates: Tehran prepares response as Trump gives 15-day deadline, considers strike option

Araqchi said the two sides had reached an understanding on key “guiding principles,” but made it clear that this did not mean a final deal was close.

Tehran signals draft plan within days

In an interview with MS NOW, Araqchi said he expects to present the draft counterproposal to senior Iranian officials for review shortly. If approved, more US-Iran talks could take place in about a week.

However, he cautioned that military action would complicate diplomatic efforts.

His remarks came a day after Trump publicly warned Tehran to strike a deal or face consequences.

Trump says strike option under consideration

On Thursday, Trump gave Iran what he described as a 10 to 15-day window to resolve the long-running nuclear dispute. Failing that, he warned of “really bad things,” amid a US military buildup in the Middle East.

When asked at the White House on Friday whether he was considering limited strikes to pressure Iran into an agreement, Trump replied: “I guess I can say I am considering” it, reported Reuters.

Later, at a White House press conference, he added: “They better negotiate a fair deal.”

Two US officials told Reuters that military planning related to Iran had reached an advanced stage. According to them, options under consideration include targeting specific individuals and, if ordered by Trump, even pursuing leadership change in Tehran.

Iran unrest

The renewed threats come months after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and some military sites in June last year. Since January, President Donald Trump has again warned of possible military action following widespread protests in Iran and the crackdown that followed.

The US-based human rights group HRANA, which monitors developments in the country, says it has recorded 7,114 verified deaths linked to the unrest, with another 11,700 cases still under review, reported Reuters.

Iranian authorities, however, have put the death toll at 3,117 people killed during the protests.