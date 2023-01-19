Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Iran warns EU against listing Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

Published on Jan 19, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Iran: On Wednesday the European Parliament called for the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

Iran: An Iranian flag flutters. (Reuters)
Reuters |

Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would "shoot itself in the foot" by listing the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said.

On Wednesday the European Parliament called for the EU to list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, blaming it for the repression of domestic protesters and the supply of drones to Russia.

