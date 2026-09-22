Iranian airlines to be 'shut down': US warns of new pressure tactic amid Middle East conflict

As global concerns run high amid nearly seven months of the conflict in the Middle East, the US is intensifying its pressure tactics on Iran. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent warned that all Iranian airlines will face a shutdown starting Wednesday, September 23.

Scott Bessent emphasised that the US is now exerting pressure on Iran "like never before." (File Photo/AFP)

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In an interview with CNBC, Bessent explained that the measures will target fuelling, landing services, and ticketing operations for Iranian airlines.

"How do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel. You cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," the US treasury secretary said in the interview.

Deep Dive What will the US measures entail for Iranian airlines starting September 23? The US measures will prohibit fueling, landing services, and ticket sales for Iranian airlines, effectively intending to shut them down. Why is the US intensifying pressure on Iran now? The US is intensifying pressure on Iran due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East, aiming to curb Iran's military actions and influence in the region. How might the US warning affect American citizens currently in Iran? The US has advised its citizens to leave Iran immediately due to increasing tensions and potential flight cancellations, urging heightened awareness of risks.

He emphasised that the US is now exerting pressure on Iran "like never before."

Also Read | ‘Leave now’: US renews Iran travel warning ahead of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures

Araghchi in New York for UN General Assembly

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{{^usCountry}} Bessent's statements come as Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York, leading Tehran's diplomatic delegation at the annual session of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian foreign ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bessent's statements come as Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York, leading Tehran's diplomatic delegation at the annual session of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian foreign ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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"In addition to participating in discussions on various items on the UN General Assembly’s agenda and presenting the Islamic Republic of Iran’s positions, the foreign minister will hold talks and consultations with a large number of officials and foreign ministers attending the session," the ministry said in the statement.

Furthermore, Araghchi held a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to the Iranian ministry, during the telephonic conversation, the two sides exchanged views on issues on the agenda of the UNGA and Guterres' efforts to advance international peace and security.

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Also Read | Scott Bessent warns of new Iran sanctions: Why a ‘large bank’ will be targeted Monday

Iran's Revolutionary Guard issues warning

A spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Mohebbi, issued a stark warning on Monday that Tehran would "change the geography of the war" if the Middle East conflict escalates, according to a report by Iran International.

The spokesperson also warned that Iran would use weapons it has not yet deployed.

"If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war," the report quoted Mohebbi as saying.

Also Read | ‘Entering endgame’: US treasury secretary Bessent announces 'economic D-Day' for Iran

US-Iran war

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On February 28 earlier this year, the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran.

In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli interests in the region and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, sparking concerns over regional security and skyrocketing energy prices.