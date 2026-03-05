Iranian ship near Sri Lanka requests for 'urgent port call' day after Iris Dena attack
This urgent request from the Iranian naval vessel comes a day after Iris Dena was sunk and torpedoed by a US submarine.
An Iranian ship near Sri Lanka has requested for an “urgent port call”, said Sri Lankan MP Namal Rajapaksa on Thursday. This urgent request from the Iranian naval vessel comes a day after Iris Dena was sunk and torpedoed by a US submarine.
"It has been brought to our notice that another Iranian vessel is in Sri Lanka’s Exclusive Economic Zone, just outside our territorial waters and has sought the government’s permission to make an urgent port call. However it is yet awaiting the government’s clearance," the MP wrote on social media platform X. Track LIVE updates on Iris Dena sinking here
The Sri Lankan MP's statement comes after Media minister Nalinda Jayatissa said a second Iranian warship was just outside Sri Lankan waters, but gave no further details.
On Wednesday, March 4, a US submarine sank and torpedoed IRIS Dena, an Iranian frigate. The warship was in Sri Lankan waters in the Indian Ocean after returning from a military exercise in India's Visakhapatnam.
The attack, which was done 2,000 nautical miles away from Iran, killed around 87 people. As per the Sri Lankan government, 32 sailors were rescued during a search operations, however, several remain lost at sea and presumed dead.
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth confirmed the US attack and stated that the destruction of the warship was a “huge win” for Washington.
"America is winning decisively, devastatingly and without mercy. Under the direct command of President Trump, the War Department unleashed this operation early Saturday morning," adding that the US will ensure it succeeds in this joint operation with Israel.
