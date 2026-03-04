Pete Hegseth confirms sinking of Iranian warship in Indian ocean; Did US send any message to China and Russia?

In another major blow to Iran, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, stating that the Iranian navy “rests at the bottom of the Persian Gulf” and that it was “ineffective, decimated, destroyed…pick your adjective, it is no more.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Konstantin Toropin) (AP)

In a Tuesday briefing, he stated that an American submarine in the Indian Ocean sank an Iranian warship that believed it was secure in international waters.

“Instead it was sunk by a torpedo, a quiet death – the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II. Like in that war, back when we were still the war department, we are fighting to win.”

Also Read: What is YAK-130? Israeli Air Force F-35I ‘Adir’ shoots down Russian-made Iranian jet in historic air-to-air combat

Sri Lankan Navy confirms distress call from Iris Dena While Hegseth did not identify the vessel, the Sri Lankan navy previously stated that approximately 140 people were missing following the sinking of an Iranian ship, the Iris Dena, near the coast of Galle.

Sri Lankan officials reported that 32 people have been rescued and multiple bodies have been retrieved from the ocean. Those who were injured are receiving care at a government-operated hospital located in the southern port city of Galle.

“We are hopeful we can rescue more people and will continue operations until we are sure,” Sri Lankan navy spokesman Commander Buddhika Sampath stated, as per Reuters.

“Cannot give details on the number of dead as of now," he added.

The IRIS Dena, classified as a frigate, took part in the Milan International Fleet Review held in the Bay of Bengal from February 18 to 25, during which it received a warm welcome from the Indian Navy. The vessel was on its way back from Visakhapatnam, located in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: CNN's Erin Burnett forced to take shelter as sirens go off in Tel Aviv amid US-Israel-Iran war: Watch