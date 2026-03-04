What is YAK-130? Israeli Air Force F-35I ‘Adir’ shoots down Russian-made Iranian jet in historic air-to-air combat

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that an Israeli F-35I successfully shot down an Iranian YAK-130 during the initial air battle of the conflict between Israel and Iran. This information was revealed at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, signifying a major escalation and emphasizing Israel's position as a leader in contemporary air combat. However, a confirmation from Iranian authorities is still awaited. In a recent conflict, the IDF said that it successfully targeted Iranian jets, with an F-35I downing a YAK-130. (IDF)

This incident represents the first occasion on which an F-35 has downed a manned aircraft.

Additionally, it is the first instance in approximately 40 years that the Israeli Air Force has participated in air-to-air combat involving manned aircraft.

The last occasion on which IAF jets engaged and shot down a manned enemy aircraft occurred on November 24, 1985, in Lebanese airspace. During that event, an IAF F-15 successfully downed two Syrian MiG-23 fighter jets.

According to IDF, the F-35I, a stealthy multi-role fighter, successfully eliminated the Iranian aircraft without incurring any damage, thereby demonstrating the air superiority of the Israelis.

