What is YAK-130? Israeli Air Force F-35I ‘Adir’ shoots down Russian-made Iranian jet in historic air-to-air combat
The IDF confirmed that an Israeli F-35I shot down an Iranian YAK-130, marking a significant escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that an Israeli F-35I successfully shot down an Iranian YAK-130 during the initial air battle of the conflict between Israel and Iran. This information was revealed at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, signifying a major escalation and emphasizing Israel's position as a leader in contemporary air combat. However, a confirmation from Iranian authorities is still awaited.
This incident represents the first occasion on which an F-35 has downed a manned aircraft.
Additionally, it is the first instance in approximately 40 years that the Israeli Air Force has participated in air-to-air combat involving manned aircraft.
The last occasion on which IAF jets engaged and shot down a manned enemy aircraft occurred on November 24, 1985, in Lebanese airspace. During that event, an IAF F-15 successfully downed two Syrian MiG-23 fighter jets.
According to IDF, the F-35I, a stealthy multi-role fighter, successfully eliminated the Iranian aircraft without incurring any damage, thereby demonstrating the air superiority of the Israelis.
Here's what exactly happened
Earlier on Sunday, the IDF launched an assault on Iranian fighter jets positioned on the runway as they were getting ready for takeoff. The aircraft targeted included F-4s and F-5s. During the confrontation that took place on Wednesday, the YAK-130 attempted to initiate a sortie. However, it was intercepted in mid-air by the F-35I, which underscored the strategic acumen of the Israeli military.
What is YAK-130? Comparing it features with F-35I
F-35I: The Israeli F-35I "Adir" is a fifth-generation stealth fighter capable of reaching a maximum speed of Mach 1.6 and has a combat radius of 1,600 kilometers. This aircraft can carry a payload of up to 8,160 kilograms of munitions, which includes both air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs. Its sophisticated radar system delivers real-time intelligence to support battlefield operations. Currently, the Israeli Air Force operates more than 30 F-35I aircraft, demonstrating that Israel possesses some of the most advanced aerial combat capabilities in the Middle East.
YAK-130: The YAK-130 is a jet aircraft manufactured in Russia, first introduced in the 1990s, and primarily intended as a training platform for pilots preparing to operate high-performance fighters such as the SU-57. Although its primary role is training, the YAK-130 is also capable of conducting light attack missions, including close air support. In a comparison with Iran's older aircraft models like the F-4 and F-5, the YAK-130 is a more modern and advanced option, yet it still falls short when compared to Israel's F-35.
In a conversation with EurAsian Times, a former F-35 pilot (who preferred to remain anonymous) emphasized the various factors that come into play when these stealth aircraft are utilized in difficult situations.
“Running those top-tier stealth fighters diminishes the resources. You’ve got to balance the cost of keeping them up and running with the benefits they bring. It’s a big deal, especially when you’re in it for the long haul.”
