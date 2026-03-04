Iranian national robbed by burqa-clad women while shopping in Pune, cops reviewing CCTV

An Iranian woman was robbed while shopping in the Kausarbaug area of Kondhwa on February 28, police said. The complainant, a 32-year-old Iranian national, has been residing in Pune on a valid visa for several years and lives in the Konarkpuram Society. (PTI/Representative)

According to a complaint filed at Kondhwa Police Station on Monday, two women wearing burqas approached the Iranian national and allegedly snatched her purse while she was distracted. The purse contained $100 in cash, Indian currency, a gold ring, and an Iranian government-issued identity card, the victim told police.

Police have registered a case against the two unidentified women and have begun reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspects. Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Khopde is leading the investigation.

Authorities have urged shopkeepers and residents to check their CCTV cameras for any additional footage that may assist in identifying the accused.

An FIR has been registered at Kondhwa Police Station under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.