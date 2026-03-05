Iris Dena sinking LIVE Updates: Iran religious leader calls for ‘Trump’s blood' after submarine at

Sources within the Indian government have categorically told HT that the warship and it's crew were not their guests after leaving on February 25.

The sinking, which Sri Lankan authorities say left at least 87 sailors dead while 32 survivors were rescued and taken to hospital in Galle, marks a dramatic expansion of the conflict far beyond the Gulf.

As rescue operations continue for dozens still missing, the incident has intensified hostilities across the Middle East, with Iran launching fresh attacks on Israeli and US bases while Israel says it has begun a “large-scale” wave of strikes targeting Tehran.

Here are the latest updates on the IRIS Dena sinking and the rapidly escalating war.