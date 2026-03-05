Iris Dena sinking LIVE Updates: Iran religious leader calls for ‘Trump’s blood' after submarine at
IRIS Dena sinking LIVE: Iran has condemned the submarine attack by US as an ‘atrocity at sea’. The attack has also raised fears of the US-Iran war growing beyond the Middle East.
IRIS Dena sinking Live Updates: Iran foreign minister Abbas Araghchi accused US of committing an “atrocity at sea” by sinking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka. In Tehran's first official acknowledgment of the incident, Araghchi said the warship - which he described as “a guest of India’s Navy” carrying nearly 130 sailors - was struck without warning by a US submarine in international waters and warned that the United States would “bitterly regret the precedent it has set.”...Read More
Sources within the Indian government have categorically told HT that the warship and it's crew were not their guests after leaving on February 25.
The sinking, which Sri Lankan authorities say left at least 87 sailors dead while 32 survivors were rescued and taken to hospital in Galle, marks a dramatic expansion of the conflict far beyond the Gulf.
As rescue operations continue for dozens still missing, the incident has intensified hostilities across the Middle East, with Iran launching fresh attacks on Israeli and US bases while Israel says it has begun a “large-scale” wave of strikes targeting Tehran.
Here are the latest updates on the IRIS Dena sinking and the rapidly escalating war.
Another Iran warship heading towards Sri Lanka
A second Iranian warship was heading towards Sri Lanka's territorial waters Thursday, a day after a US submarine destroyed an Iranian frigate, killing at least 87 sailors, a minister told parliament. Media minister Nalinda Jayatissa said the second Iranian warship was just outside Sri Lankan waters, but gave no further details.
Iran launches new attacks, calls for Trump's blood
Iran launched a new wave of attacks Thursday morning at Israeli and American bases and threatened that the United States would "bitterly regret" torpedoing an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean and a religious leader called for "Trump's blood," while Israel said it had begun a "large-scale" attack on Tehran.
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM over 'silence'
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of "silence" after a US submarine sank the Iranian warship "IRIS Dena" near Sri Lanka.
The ship was returning after participating in the International Fleet Review 2026 (IFR) and MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that the West Asia conflict has reached India's backyard and accused PM Modi of "surrendering India's strategic autonomy" when the country needs a "steady hand at the wheel".
Indian authorities on IRIS Dena sinking
Although the Iranians say IRIS Dena was a 'guest of Indian Navy', authoritative sources confirmed to HT that the ship did not ask for any help after war was declared on February 28.
IRIS Dena participated in the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Vizag from February 16 to February 25, the US-Israeli attack on Iran came on Feb 28. This means that the ship was outside Indian territory and in international waters after leaving on Friday, February 25.