Iranian state TV visualises how ‘multiple front attack’ on Israel would happen

Iranian state television has warned about attacks on Israel from multiple fronts on its borders if the ongoing crackdown on terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza strip region by IDF continues. The three-and-a-half-minute TV broadcast was narrated by Iranian reporter Younis Shadlou.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (wearing brown)(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The television broadcast featured footage of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who said that if the war continued “nobody could stop the forces of the resistance.” Khamenei was referring to a strong network of militant groups supported by Iran, across the region bordering Israel.

The TV report highlighted how a vicious attack on Israel would unfold from multiple fronts. It highlighted that Houthis in Yemen from the south, Syrian and Iraqi militias in Syria from the east, and Hezbollah in Lebanon from the north would launch coordinated attack on Israel with missiles and drones. The coordinated attack would lead to a siege of Israel from every side.

The report claimed that Houthis in Yemen possessed missiles with a range of more than 1200 miles. It also claimed that Hezbollah in Lebanon had stock of advanced missiles which could target Israeli warships in the Mediterranean Sea as well as Israel's important city of Tel Aviv.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the report, Shadlou signed off by saying that the vicious attack might happen in the next few days if Khamenei's ultimatum to cease offensive by Israel in Gaza, isn't implemented.

ALSO READ| US Embassy in Beirut issues travel advisory for its citizens in Lebanon, it says…

Meanwhile, tensions between Israel and Hamas have reached peak levels after a misfired rocket hit a hospital and reportedly killed nearly 300 Palestinians. There is no official evidence about who fired the rocket. The incident has sparked outrage among anti-Israel voices around the world.

Amid the ongoing war, Israel is also facing retaliatory attack in its territory. On Thursday, missiles were fired towards Israel's Tel Aviv region. Meanwhile, Israel has killed several leaders of Hamas in its ongoing offensive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other side, in last few days, US President Joe Biden and United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have visited Israel to take stock of the situation. The world community is concerned that the ongoing war may spiral out of control involving multiple countries.