Iran’s Attack on Israel Reveals New and Aggressive Regional Ambitions

Iran’s series of ballistic-missile salvos aimed at Israel signal Tehran’s desire to project power across the region, put Washington on the defensive and demonstrate that it retains significant strike capabilities despite the intense air campaign waged against it by the U.S. and Israel. Israeli settlers near a downed Iranian missile Monday on the outskirts of Jericho. Tehran’s leaders appear to be gambling that missile attacks and President Trump’s desire to keep a possible peace deal on track will pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back his offensive against the Iranian allied-Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, after Israel launched an airstrike in Beirut on Sunday. After a series of tit-for-tat exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran, Tehran said Monday it had ceased its attacks but warned that they would resume and could widen if Israel continued to strike, including in southern Lebanon. Israel also ended its attacks on Iran but would continue to operate against Hezbollah, including in the south, a person familiar with the matter said. Iran’s regime has been emboldened by surviving more than a month of airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel and has established some deterrence against future attacks by showing it can inflict costs on the global economy by blockading the strategic Strait of Hormuz and attacking its relatively vulnerable Gulf neighbors.

Israeli security and rescue personnel work next to a part of a projectile that landed in northern Israel.

The White House’s reluctance to restart the war despite constant challenges to Trump’s two-month ceasefire has bolstered Tehran’s confidence that it can be more assertive without triggering military blowback. “Iran’s decisions show they believe they have the upper hand, with Trump deterred from renewing the fighting,” said Ofer Guterman, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies. “It allows them to project power, and not in a trivial way.” Iran remains vulnerable with its economy in shambles, no control of its airspace and little demonstrated ability to inflict the sort of strategic damage that could head off determined Israeli attacks. But the regime’s willingness to escalate has managed to roll back some of the U.S. and Israel’s gains of the 12-day war last June, after which Iran looked exposed and Hezbollah had been cowed, Guterman said. Iran has also shown in weeks of skirmishes that it has more than enough missiles to stay in the fight despite U.S. and Israeli efforts to degrade those capabilities. U.S. intelligence agencies assessed in April that Iran emerged from the initial 40-day phase of the war this spring with thousands of ballistic missiles intact. Tehran’s top officials are now touting their ability to use force to threaten U.S. and Israeli interests and shape the diplomatic off-ramp. President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian lead negotiator Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf have each echoed the message. “The Iranian nation has shown in its struggle against the United States and the Zionist regime that the era of cost-free threats against Iran has ended,” Ghalibaf said last week. Since the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February, a new generation of hard-line Iranian leaders has jettisoned decades of caution in attacking Israel and critical targets in neighboring countries. Their goal is to restore deterrence by responding to any challenge to their interests and make sure neither the U.S. or Israel come out of the war with a sense they have won. The weekend’s escalation began after Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut on Sunday, testing a brief ceasefire that Trump imposed when intensified fighting in Lebanon a week ago threatened the talks with Iran.

An Israeli airstrike targeted a neighborhood in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Sunday.

Lebanon’s coastal city of Tyre was hit by Israeli airstrikes.

Iran responded with a series of missile attacks on Israel that did little damage. Israel retaliated by striking an important Iranian petrochemical plant and air defenses. It was the first exchange of direct fire between the two rivals since Trump declared a halt to the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign in Iran in April, and a gamble that even striking Israel wouldn’t cause a resumption of the war. Iran’s strikes showed once again that Trump will publicly pressure Netanyahu to scale back attacks if he feels a diplomatic deal is in danger, exposing Israeli-U.S. tensions over ending the war that Tehran hopes to exploit. Trump said Monday on social media that “Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’” Israel wants the freedom to keep attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon even if the war in Iran ends. It also would prefer to keep going at Iran to further degrade its industrial capacity and put pressure on the regime, though it realizes it needs Trump’s approval and U.S. military support to fully resume hostilities. Netanyahu said on Monday that he had acted to ensure that Iran and Hezbollah couldn’t “impose on us an intolerable new equation,” in which Israel was unable to respond to the Lebanese group’s or Tehran’s attacks.

Israeli anti-air-defense interceptors, as seen from Ramallah in the West Bank.