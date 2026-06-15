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Iran's state media says 'forced American-Zionist enemy to end war' as officials confirm US peace deal

Iranian state media hailed the US-Iran peace deal as a victory, claiming Tehran forced Washington and Israel to end hostilities after last-minute concessions.

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 04:59 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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In a major update on the US-Iran conflict on Sunday, both parties and mediator Pakistan confirmed a deal to end hostilities has been agreed upon. The peace deal will be signed in Switzerland on Friday, June 19.

Pedestrians walk past a poster showing the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, and the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 14.(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

With the Iran war on the brink of ending, Iran's state media is touting it as a victory of the Islamic Republic. As soon as Iranian officials confirmed that hat a memorandum of understanding has been finalized, Iran's state-owned TV channels showed narratives of victory of Iran over the US and Israel.

Young Journalists Club, a state-affiliated news agency in Iran, described the deal as a victory, claiming that the "Islamic Republic of Iran officially forced the American-Zionist enemy to end the war on all fronts.”

Also read: Pakistan says US and Iran reach deal to end war, reopen Strait of Hormuz | What is happening?

Also read: When will Strait of Hormuz reopen? US-Iran peace deal raises hopes but shipping recovery may take time

Iranian Officials Confirm Details Of Deal

Iran deputy foreign minister of legal and international affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed to Iranian media outlets that a memorandum for a peace deal to be signed on June 19 has been finalized between the US and Iran. Gharibabadi stated that though the full deal will take effect on Friday, two issues will " take effect immediately starting early this morning.”

"1. A permanent and immediate end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. 2. The lifting and termination of the naval blockade that the United States had imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

iran us iran war us iran conflict peace deal donald trump
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