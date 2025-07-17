Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
50 killed in massive fire at Iraq shopping mall

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 11:15 am IST

A massive fire at shopping mall in Iraq has reportedly led to 50 deaths, and the initial probe findings will be announced within 48 hours.

At least 50 people have been killed in a massive fire at a hypermarket in Iraq's Al-Kut city, multiple news agencies reported citing Wasit province governor, Mohammed al-Miyahi, on Thursday.

A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Iraq.(Representative)
Unconfirmed viral visuals online showed a big portion of a building on fire, with plumes of smoke coming out.

 

"The number of victims has reached about 50 people, martyrs and injured, in the tragic fire at a major shopping centre" the governor said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, but initial probe results would be released within two days, Iran's state news agency INA reported.

"We have filed lawsuits against the owner of the building and the mall," INA quoted the governor as saying.

