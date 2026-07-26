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Iraq, Syria to sign pipeline deal to link oil production sites to global markets

The Iraqi cabinet authorized the Basra Oil Co. to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Syrian oil ministry on the building of the project.

Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 08:23:55 IST
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Iraq will sign an agreement with Syria on the construction of pipelines linking oil production sites to global export markets via the Mediterranean, according to a statement.

Iraq to sign an agreement with Syria on construction of pipelines linked to oil production sites. (Representational/AFP)
Iraq to sign an agreement with Syria on construction of pipelines linked to oil production sites. (Representational/AFP)

The Iraqi cabinet authorized the director general of Basra Oil Co. to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Syrian oil ministry on the building of the project, the cabinet said in the statement.

Iraq’s government also instructed the oil minister to sign a memo with a consortium including ConocoPhillips, TI Capital and Novaterra to begin discussions on assessing the exploration and development of the Akkas field and its surrounding areas, the cabinet said.

Also Read I Houthis fire on Saudi oil sites; no US strike on Iran for first time in two weeks

The activation of the Iraq–Turkey framework agreement on water resources was approved, with the financing mechanism for projects under the agreement set to enter into force on Sept. 1, the cabinet said.

 
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