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Irish government announces tax cuts after fuel cost protests

Irish government announces tax cuts after fuel cost protests

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 01:03 am IST
AFP |
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Ireland's government announced fresh tax cuts on petrol and diesel at an emergency cabinet meeting Sunday after fuel cost protests that had threatened the functioning of the country's emergency services.

Irish government announces tax cuts after fuel cost protests

Since Tuesday, hauliers and agricultural contractors have launched a series of protests over spiralling petrol and diesel prices in the wake of the Middle East war.

"As a Government, we hear you," Finance Minister Simon Harris said at a news conference. "We have acted and we are taking further action today," he added.

The cuts announced include a 10-cent reduction per litre on both diesel and petrol and a planned increase on carbon tax will be postponed from May until the Budget in October.

Last week's protests grew from slow-moving convoys on motorways and restricted access to Dublin's busiest streets, to a part blockade of Ireland's only oil refinery and restricted access to at least two other fuel depots.

Some protests were still going for sixth day Sunday.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan warned earlier that the continued protests were "unacceptable".

"While we all acknowledge the impact of higher fuel prices, and seek to minimise that impact, no groups are entitled in our republic to hold our people to ransom in such a manner," he said.

In March, Dublin announced a 250 million-euro package to reduce fuel costs, notably including a diesel rebate for road haulier.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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