'I can no longer escape my nightmares…', is Andrew Tate hinting at having panic attacks?

British-US citizen Andrew Tate, known for his controversial remarks on social media, has recently made a disturbing tweet regarding his mental health. The tweet, posted on April 20th, reads: "I am experiencing brutal nightmares. God is preparing me, to ensure I am not surprised on the battlefield." Tate went on to post a follow-up tweet, saying that he is unable to escape his nightmares, which are now plaguing him even when he's awake. Andrew Tate looks at a man filming with a mobile phone as he leaves the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania,(AP)

Tate was arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022, where he is currently under house arrest while authorities investigate allegations of sexual assault, exploitation, organized crime, and human trafficking. Despite vehemently denying all allegations, Tate's reputation has been further damaged, with many questioning his place in society.

Tate is no stranger to controversy, having been banned from Twitter in 2017 for posting tweets that trivialized rape. However, his account was recently reinstated by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, much to the chagrin of those who believe his views have no place on the platform.

The ongoing investigation into Tate's alleged crimes is likely to intensify calls for his ban from social media platforms. While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, many argue that Tate's offensive comments and alleged actions cross a line. Only time will tell what the outcome of this investigation will be and whether Tate will be held accountable for his actions.