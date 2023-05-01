Home / Entertainment / Tv / Here's how Andrew Tate's ‘Big Brother’ reality TV kick-out fizzled out into social media notoriety

ByPaurush Omar
May 01, 2023 01:37 PM IST

Reality TV star Andrew Tate's career has been plagued by controversy and scandal ever since he first appeared on Big Brother in 2016

Andrew Tate was thrust into the limelight after his stint on the reality TV show Big Brother in 2016, but it wasn't long before his on-screen fame fizzled out. Instead, his controversial social media presence became the main source of attention, ultimately leading to his notoriety.

Andrew Tate in reality TV Big Brother in 2016.
The controversial former Big Brother housemate, was booted off the Channel 5 show after a video emerged of him appearing to assault a woman. Despite his claims that it was just "role play," Tate's stay in the BB house was short-lived.

In 2022, rape and domestic abuse charities including Rape Crisis England and Wales and Women’s Aid are called on TikTok to remove him from the platform over comments he's made in videos. The organizations argued that these videos perpetuate rape culture, where rape and sexual violence are minimized, and survivors are blamed for crimes committed against them.

But Tate's troubles didn't end there. He and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on December 29th, 2022, as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. Although Tate had reportedly been wanted for questioning since April, some speculate that it was his response to activist Greta Thunberg that gave his location away.

In the midst of all this drama, it's easy to forget that Tate first made a name for himself on 2016's series of Big Brother. But his time on the show was marred by reports of homophobic and racist tweets resurfacing, according to The Sun. This was just the beginning of Tate's Big Brother decline, as shortly after, footage of him striking a woman with a belt was shared with the press.

Tate was forced to leave the Big Brother house, as a Channel 5 spokesperson said at the time: "Andrew's position as a housemate had become untenable after a video was brought to our attention by The Sun." With his latest troubles, it seems that Tate's controversial antics may have finally caught up with him.

sexual violence woman videos reality tv show human trafficking
