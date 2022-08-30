Is Chinese ship Yuan Wang 5 exploring a new sea route from China to Africa ?
The strategic ship has become a bone of contention between India and China after the former voiced its concerns over the vessel being allowed to berth at Hambantota port by the Ranil Wickremesinghe regime under pressure from Beijing.
The Chinese marine research, satellite and ballistic missile vessel, Yuan Wang 5, is currently mapping Indian ocean bed 2000 kilometers (1100 nautical miles) south of Sri Lanka giving rise to the possibility of Beijing exploring a new sea route to Africa’s eastern seaboard by bypassing contested Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok Straits.
According to available information, the 11000-ton vessel is moving deep into the Indian Ocean and will proceed towards its homeport Shanghai via the Ombai-Wetar Straits near East Timor and north of Australia.
The strategic ship has become a bone of contention between India and China after the former voiced its concerns over the vessel being allowed to berth at Hambantota port by the Ranil Wickremesinghe regime.
The Hambantota Port was leased to China for 99 years in 2017 by the then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a debt for equity swap as Sri Lanka had defaulted on the Chinese loan. The vessel left Hambantota on August 22 after Sri Lankans replenished the ship with food, diesel, oil, and lubricants.
ALSO READ: We monitor all developments: Jaishankar on Chinese vessel in Lanka
With Malacca, Sunda and Lombok Straits of Indonesia all monitored by India through ships and Predator UAVs as they are in close proximity to Andamans and Nicobar Islands, naval experts believe that Yuan Wang 5 may be charting a new route to East Africa that does not allow the Indian Navy to exercise leverage on Chinese ships.
The new route will completely avoid the shortest sea lanes of communication from South China sea to Persian Gulf and Gulf of Aden and take a longer route through Ombai Wetar Straits.
The new route will allow Chinese ships unhindered access to eastern seaboard of Africa, where Beijing has heavily invested under the Belt Road Initiative (BRI) and has also established a base in Djibouti. The new route will be deep south of Sri Lanka and will allow easy access to Chinese ships to ports like Mombasa in Kenya, Tanzania, and Mozambique.
The ocean bed mapping also helps in anti-submarine operations as the equatorial waters are tricky due to significant differences between the surface and sub-surface temperatures.
-
Xi Jinping to be anointed as China's most powerful leader since Mao | 10 facts
The Chinese Communist Party will convene its 20th Congress on October 16 in Beijing during which Xi Jinping is likely to secure a third term in office as president, while a new top leadership line-up will also be unveiled. Xi, 69, is expected to become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. What to look for from China's 20th Communist Party congress: 1.
-
China to hold 20th Communist party congress from Oct 16 as Xi Jinping primed to secure third term
The ruling Communist Party of China will hold its twice-a-decade congress beginning October 16, official media announced on Tuesday with President Xi Jinping primed to secure an unprecedented third term as the country's leader. The date of the all-important, closed-door, meeting to be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing was announced by the CPC's Politburo, one of the top decision-making bodies, after a meeting on Tuesday.
-
China deploys large military cargo aircraft to deliver aid to flood-hit Pakistan
China on Tuesday dispatched two of its largest military cargo aircraft, the Y-20, to deliver humanitarian aid to Pakistan, which is facing severe floods in large parts of the country. The aircraft, capable of carrying over 60 tonnes of cargo, left an airport in southwest China's Sichuan, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the floods.
-
30 killed as heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone after cleric quits politics
Militants fired rockets at Baghdad's fortified Green Zone as clashes between Shi'ite Muslim groups spilled into a second day, Iraq's military said, and Iran closed its border with Iraq after the worst fighting in the Iraqi capital for years. Baghdad's streets were mostly empty on Tuesday. Gunmen cruised in pickup trucks carrying machine guns and brandishing grenade launchers, but residents observed a curfew. Overnight, sustained gun and rocket fire rang out across the city.
-
China censors article, censures think tank for arguing against zero-Covid policy
China has swiftly censored a Beijing-based research centre's report disagreeing with the government's zero-Covid strategy after it argued that the virus containment policies are disrupting trade and industry and stalling the Chinese economy. Beijing has continued to enforce its zero-Covid policy with snap lockdowns, mass tests, contact tracing and hard quarantine for the infected and their contacts to tackle the mostly Omicron-driven clusters, which have continued to break out across China despite strict containment strategies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics