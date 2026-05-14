Is CIA carrying out deadly operations in Mexico? President Sheibaum denies after CNN report sparks row

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has denied reports that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was carrying out "deadly operations" in Mexico. Dismissing the claims made by a CNN report, the Mexican leader stated that the reports run by the US-based media house were an attempt to "hurt the government and people of Mexico."

Speaking at a press conference, the Mexican president slammed the report and stated that it was "based on lies."(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sheinbaum's remarks come after a CNN report claimed that the CIA carried out a targeted assassination of a member of the Sinaloa cartel near Mexico City. In addition to the CNN report, the New York Times also reported that Mexican forces carried out the attack on the highway, with planning and support from the US agency.

Sheinbaum dismisses report as "lies"

Speaking at a press conference, the Mexican president slammed the report and stated that it was "based on lies."

Furthermore, when asked about the findings published by the New York Times, Sheinbaum referred to the report as “a fiction the size of the universe.”

“Imagine how big the lie is if the CIA itself needs to come out and dismiss the story," Sheinbaum told reporters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Mexico’s Security Secretary Omar Harfuch, also dismissed the report, while adding that cooperation remains between the Mexican and US governments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mexico’s Security Secretary Omar Harfuch, also dismissed the report, while adding that cooperation remains between the Mexican and US governments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Government of Mexico categorically rejects any narrative that seeks to normalize, justify, or suggest the existence of lethal, covert, or unilateral operations by foreign agencies within national territory,” he wrote on social media. CIA dismisses findings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Government of Mexico categorically rejects any narrative that seeks to normalize, justify, or suggest the existence of lethal, covert, or unilateral operations by foreign agencies within national territory,” he wrote on social media. CIA dismisses findings {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Along with the Mexican president, a spokesperson for the CIA also dismissed the reports, stating that the so-called findings were a "PR campaign for cartels." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with the Mexican president, a spokesperson for the CIA also dismissed the reports, stating that the so-called findings were a "PR campaign for cartels." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is false and salacious reporting that serves as nothing more than a PR campaign for the cartels and puts American lives at risk," said Liz Lyons on X. CNN, NYT stand by reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is false and salacious reporting that serves as nothing more than a PR campaign for the cartels and puts American lives at risk," said Liz Lyons on X. CNN, NYT stand by reports {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Both the CNN and the New York Times have stood firm by their reports and findings, stating that they have simply reported the facts on the ground.

As per AP, a spokesperson for CNN stated that the report had been presented before the CIA before its publication, but the agency declined to comment.

NYT also issued a similar statement, with Charlie Stadtlander, executive director of media relations and communications, telling AP that the publication "remains confident in the accuracy of what we reported.”

What does the report claim?

As per the CNN report, the US-based media house has claimed that the killing of Francisco Beltran, who was a mid-level member of the Sinaloa drug cartel, was a targeted assassination facilitated by CIA operatives.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Citing Mexico's attorney general, CNN added that the assassination was carried out by hiding an explosive device in Beltran's vehicle.

The blast took place on March 28. Videos of the incident show the car bursting into flames as it rolled forward, eventually drifting off the highway. Photos accessed by CNN further showed Beltran, who was also known as “El Payin”, and his driver slumped over in their seats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

us news cia mexico drug cartel Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON