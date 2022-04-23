‘Pornography as American as apple pie’: US College offers 'Film 2000 Porn' course
The screenshot of a short description of a course being offered by a private college in Utah has gone viral because the private liberal arts college is offering an entire class on porn in the 2022-23 academic year where students will "watch pornographic films together" as part of the class. The mention of the course named 'Film 2000 Porn' has been withdrawn from the listing of the website but US media reported that the course has not been withdrawn. And the college authorities said the course was not taken down owing to any row.
The course description said: Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football. Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation. We will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualisation of race, class and gender and as an experimental, radical art form." Students can receive two credits for taking the course, reports said.
Fox News spoke to a spokesperson of the college who confirmed the course and said the college occasionally offers elective courses like this as an opportunity to analyse social issues. Descriptions of these courses, while alarming to some readers, help students decide if they wish to engage in serious investigation of controversial subjects," the spokesperson told Fox News.
According to a USA Today report, the college authorities said this course is not new. They have offered the course several times in past but was discontinued since the pandemic. There are usually around 20 students in the course, the college said.
-
Pakistan reports 1st polio case in 15 mths, PM to chair emergency meet on Monday
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday he would chair an emergency meeting of the National Task Force for Polio Eradication after the country reported its first case of the disabling and life-threatening disease in 15 months. On Friday a case of the type-1 wild poliovirus (WPV1) was confirmed in a 15-month old boy in Pakistan's North Waziristan, the Islamabad-based National Institute of Health said. Pakistan last saw a polio case in January 2021.
-
US: Judge sentences man to life for 'evil' sex abuse of kids
A Fresno man who was part a California child exploitation ring in which members filmed themselves sexually abusing more than 20 children and then distributed the footage on the dark web was sentenced to life in prison Friday, prosecutors said. What John Richard Brinson Jr. did those children was “evil,” Judge Andre Birotte Jr. said in Los Angeles federal court. "I don't know how else to say it,” Birotte said.
-
Residents voice frustration online as Shanghai sees more deaths, cases
Shanghai on Saturday reported 12 more Covid-19 deaths and a sharp rise in local infections as residents of the financial hub found ways to evade online censorship to voice their frustration regarding the nearly month-long lockdown. A six-minute video titled Voice of April, describing the lockdown experience in Shanghai, has been widely circulating on Chinese social media despite censorship.
-
Beijing on alert after Covid-19 cases found in school, classes suspended
Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases on Friday that were counted separately. Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict “zero-COVID” strategy has drawn global attention.
-
Canada further relaxes Covid-related travel restrictions
“All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must also continue to wear a mask throughout their entire travel journey,” a statement issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada said. Canada “continues to take a measured approach to adjust border measures,” Canada's health minister Jean-Yves Duclos tweeted. The new measures will come into effect on Monday at 1am (10.30am IST). Children below 5 are already exempted from the test result requirement.
