‘Pornography as American as apple pie’: US College offers 'Film 2000 Porn' course

The screenshot of a short description of a course being offered by a private college in Utah has gone viral because the private liberal arts college is offering an entire class on porn in the 2022-23 academic year where students will "watch pornographic films together" as part of the class. The mention of the course named 'Film 2000 Porn' has been withdrawn from the listing of the website but US media reported that the course has not been withdrawn. And the college authorities said the course was not taken down owing to any row.

The course description said: Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football. Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation. We will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualisation of race, class and gender and as an experimental, radical art form." Students can receive two credits for taking the course, reports said.

The description for the course that’s being discussed here explicitly states that it examines how pornography reinforces sexual inequalities, so congratulations, I think you’ve found it. pic.twitter.com/mGuTY1e9MF — Nichard (@DoSomeCusses) April 21, 2022

Fox News spoke to a spokesperson of the college who confirmed the course and said the college occasionally offers elective courses like this as an opportunity to analyse social issues. Descriptions of these courses, while alarming to some readers, help students decide if they wish to engage in serious investigation of controversial subjects," the spokesperson told Fox News.

According to a USA Today report, the college authorities said this course is not new. They have offered the course several times in past but was discontinued since the pandemic. There are usually around 20 students in the course, the college said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail